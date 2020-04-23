TTR's Geographic Information System (GIS) for Tax Rates Awarded "Hold Harmless" Audit Protection

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

About TTR

TTR, The Tax Research Company, provides everything sales, use, and transaction tax related. Access to tax laws, a best in class research system, tax charts, the most accurate tax rates and taxability rules available anywhere; with 10,000 companies and counting, TTR has become a "best practice" in the area of sales, use, and transaction tax. TTR also provides software solutions for companies and governments. TTR's revolutionary Artificial Intelligence Enabled Exemption Certificate Management System (ECMS), Tax Automation software, and proprietary nationwide GIS Tax Rate System allow businesses and states to Get Tax Right. To learn more, visit www.ttrus.com.

TTR's GIS Tax System

Using TTR's GIS Sales Tax System, companies can easily look up tax rates and also determine whether sales are taxable or exempt. TTR's GIS Sales Tax Lookup System provides up-to-date tax rates, accurate taxability rules (whether something is taxable or exempt), and an API code for access to tax rates and GIS-mapping. Participating state and local governments work with TTR to make this information available in a free to use format. Similar to free tax registration, tax return, and tax remittance portals offered by states and local governments – many are now looking to make getting tax right easier than ever through TTR's GIS Tax System.

"Hold Harmless" Audit Protection

"Hold Harmless" audit protection simply means that if you are using TTR's tax rates and taxability rules – your company will not receive an audit assessment (bill) for the use of this information.

Several states are using TTR's GIS Sales Tax System to provide public access to accurate tax rates and taxability rules. Recently, several local governments in Alaska issued "hold harmless" protection for companies using TTR's tax rates and taxability rules. Other state and local governments have legislation in process to afford similar protections for companies using TTR's tax rates and taxability rules through TTR's GIS Tax System.

TTR's Alaska system may be accessed using the following website: https://alaska.ttr.services/

Learn More

To learn more about how your organization can use TTR to Get Tax Right, visit www.ttrus.com or call us directly: Kerry McGrauth – 503.583.2910.

