TU-Automotive Announces 2020 Award Winners

TU-Automotive unveiled the annual TU-Automotive Awards list for 2020, spotlighting winners among three featured categories including Product and Service, People, and Company. Some new categories were created for 2020, and created new criteria for each award, and eligibility was focused on accomplishments in specific time frames. The Informa Tech Automotive Group analysts and editors then turned the entries into a list of the finalists and an independent panel of judges picked the category winners.

The Automotive Safety Council (ASC) and the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) are honored to win the Collaborative Partnership of the Year Award that recognizes two or more companies have undertaken a meaningful, non-commercial partnership with the objective of advancing the development and/or adoption of automotive technology between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020. The Automotive Safety Council and the ATSSA trade associations collaborated to amend the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) section on pavement markings for all 50 states. Machine vision equipped vehicles will be able to see the road direction from further away allowing directional certainty sooner and be able to follow intended roadway paths with better accuracy. The proposed changes will provide consistency in pavement markings from state to state that currently do not exist. Additionally, these new standardized markings will allow more roadways to be read successfully and more road miles used by ADAS equipped vehicles and future AV's with a posted speed ≥55 mph.

The 2020 TU-Automotive Award winners were honored in an all new, one year only, special virtual ceremony during the Informa Tech Automotive Group's Festival of Automotive featuring TU-Automotive Detroit, WardsAuto Interiors Conference, WardsAuto User Experience Conference, Connected Car Insurance and ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles held August 18-20. For more information about the awards and virtual conference, visit https://automotive.knect365.com/tu-auto-detroit/.

The Automotive Safety Council is the trade association of the leading Tier 1, 2 and 3 automotive safety suppliers since 1962 with over 40 member companies.

The mission of the Automotive Safety Council is to improve the safety of people through out the world through the development, production and implementation of the latest automotive safety equipment by preventing accidents, protecting occupants and pedestrians when in a collision and to notify emergency responders after the collision when necessary. The mission utilizes voluntary, regulatory, and legislative directed use of these lifesaving products to make it available to the most people in the lowest cost manner to save the most people from injuries and fatalities. Our members products and services include Active, Passive, Child, Interior, ADAS and Autonomous Safety.

The ASC has 5 levels of membership allowing for participation of all levels of activities involved in automotive safety spanning from Supporting, Material, Component, System and Full System suppliers with appropriate dues for each level. Visit the ASC web page at www.automotivesafetycouncil.org for more information.

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Informa Tech Automotive Group: Connecting the automotive and technology ecosystem to inform, inspire and accelerate a brighter future.

Combining the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive, our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction into automotive and technology with unrivaled opportunities to develop and differentiate your company's position within it.

As a part of our parent organization, Informa Tech, our mission is to bring together the entire ecosystem of those in technology and automotive to accelerate the future of our industries.

We serve the needs of our strong global community, hailing from traditional and disruptive automakers to suppliers of all levels, from emerging technology start-ups to software, telco, and hardware companies, as well as the financial investing community and the retail market.

TU-AUTOMOTIVE MEDIA CONTACT AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY COUNCIL CONTACT Freya Smale Doug Campbell Portfolio Marketing Director President Informa Tech Automotive Group 586 201 8653 +44 207 0175 185 [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE Automotive Safety Council

Related Links

http://www.automotivesafetycouncil.org

