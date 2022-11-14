Tuberculosis Testing Global Market Report 2022: Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena

Nov 14, 2022, 14:30 ET
Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tuberculosis Testing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Culture-Based Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$634.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chest X-Ray segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Tuberculosis Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$330.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$69.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Akonni Biosystems, Inc.
- Alere, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Cepheid, Inc.
- Creative Diagnostics
- Danaher Corporation
- Epistem Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Hain Lifescience GmbH
- Hologic, Inc.
- Lionex GmbH
- Oxford Immunotec Ltd.
- Qiagen NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- COVID-19 Unravels Progress against Tuberculosis & Pushes Mortality for First Time in a Decade
- Low Funding Remains Palpable Challenge
- Surge in Tuberculosis Deaths amid COVID-19: A Wake-Up Call to Drive R&D Funding
- Efforts to Integrate Testing for TB & COVID-19
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 55 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Overview and Outlook
- Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Exuding High Degree of Vim & Vigor
- North America Claims Commanding Revenue Share
- Culture-based Tests & Hospitals: Primary Contributors to Tuberculosis Testing Market
- Salient Factors Influencing Dynamism of Global Tuberculosis Testing Market
- Intense Competition Drive Players to Bet on Innovations
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Tuberculosis Efforts to Drive the Market for Tuberculosis Testing
- Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena
- W.H.O Aims to Improve Access to Rapid Molecular Tests for Diagnosis of TB & Drug-Resistant TB
- WHO-Endorsed Molecular Platforms & Tests
- Bracing Technological Innovations, Tuberculosis Testing Moves in New Direction
- Tuberculosis Screening: The Dawn of Artificial Intelligence Technology
- Nanodiagnostics Set to Witness Growth in TB Testing Market
- A Nanobiosensor for Rapid Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis
- CRISPR-based Biosensing to See Significant Growth in Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Present Limitations and Future Directions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Tuberculosis Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Tuberculosis Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
- Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 55
