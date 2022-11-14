Tuberculosis Testing Global Market Report 2022: Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tuberculosis Testing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Culture-Based Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$634.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chest X-Ray segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Tuberculosis Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$330.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$69.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

COVID-19 Unravels Progress against Tuberculosis & Pushes Mortality for First Time in a Decade

Low Funding Remains Palpable Challenge

Surge in Tuberculosis Deaths amid COVID-19: A Wake-Up Call to Drive R&D Funding

Efforts to Integrate Testing for TB & COVID-19

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 55 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Overview and Outlook

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Exuding High Degree of Vim & Vigor

North America Claims Commanding Revenue Share

Culture-based Tests & Hospitals: Primary Contributors to Tuberculosis Testing Market

Salient Factors Influencing Dynamism of Global Tuberculosis Testing Market

Intense Competition Drive Players to Bet on Innovations

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Tuberculosis Efforts to Drive the Market for Tuberculosis Testing

Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena

W.H.O Aims to Improve Access to Rapid Molecular Tests for Diagnosis of TB & Drug-Resistant TB

WHO-Endorsed Molecular Platforms & Tests

Bracing Technological Innovations, Tuberculosis Testing Moves in New Direction

Tuberculosis Screening: The Dawn of Artificial Intelligence Technology

Nanodiagnostics Set to Witness Growth in TB Testing Market

A Nanobiosensor for Rapid Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis

CRISPR-based Biosensing to See Significant Growth in Pediatric Tuberculosis

Present Limitations and Future Directions

