Tuberculosis Testing Global Market Report 2022: Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tuberculosis Testing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Culture-Based Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$634.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chest X-Ray segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Tuberculosis Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$330.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

In the global Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$69.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
  • COVID-19 Unravels Progress against Tuberculosis & Pushes Mortality for First Time in a Decade
  • Low Funding Remains Palpable Challenge
  • Surge in Tuberculosis Deaths amid COVID-19: A Wake-Up Call to Drive R&D Funding
  • Efforts to Integrate Testing for TB & COVID-19
  • Competition
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 55 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Global Market Overview and Outlook
  • Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Exuding High Degree of Vim & Vigor
  • North America Claims Commanding Revenue Share
  • Culture-based Tests & Hospitals: Primary Contributors to Tuberculosis Testing Market
  • Salient Factors Influencing Dynamism of Global Tuberculosis Testing Market
  • Intense Competition Drive Players to Bet on Innovations
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Global Tuberculosis Efforts to Drive the Market for Tuberculosis Testing
  • Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena
  • W.H.O Aims to Improve Access to Rapid Molecular Tests for Diagnosis of TB & Drug-Resistant TB
  • WHO-Endorsed Molecular Platforms & Tests
  • Bracing Technological Innovations, Tuberculosis Testing Moves in New Direction
  • Tuberculosis Screening: The Dawn of Artificial Intelligence Technology
  • Nanodiagnostics Set to Witness Growth in TB Testing Market
  • A Nanobiosensor for Rapid Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis
  • CRISPR-based Biosensing to See Significant Growth in Pediatric Tuberculosis
  • Present Limitations and Future Directions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta99un

