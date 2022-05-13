Tubes and Cores Market Records a CAGR of over 7.75% by 2026|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

Key Tubes and Cores Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 202-202: USD 3.07 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% YoY growth (%): 6.77% Performing market contribution: North America at 37% Key consumer countries: US, Canada , China , Germany , and Italy

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 37 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for tubes and cores are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in South America.

The rise in the residential building sector will help the tubes and cores market grow in North America throughout the projected period, thanks to a large increase in demand from the carpet industry.

The tubes and cores market covers the following areas:

Tubes And Cores Market Sizing

Tubes And Cores Market Forecast

Tubes And Cores Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ace Paper Tube

Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG

Callenor Co.

Cellmark AB

Chicago Mailing Tube Co.

Cores and Tubes Ltd.

Greif Inc.

Heartland Products Group LLC

Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS

LCH Paper Tube and Core Co.

Northrich

OX Industries Inc.

PTS Manufacturing Co.

Rae Products

Sonoco Products Co.

Transpaco Ltd.

Valk Industries Inc.

VPK Group NV

Wes Pac Inc.

Western Container Corp.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Tubes and Cores Market.

The growing demand for transparent barrier film :

: The growing demand for transparent barrier film, which has a wide range of applications in food packaging and can improve the shelf life of the food, is one of the primary factors driving the global tubes and cores industry's growth. Because of the increased demand for snacks, confectionaries, and other items, the United States is likely to be the leading contributor to growth. Biscuit manufacturers prefer films with high barrier properties because they are more resistant to moisture and vapor. As a result of these reasons, the demand for cores, which are used to wrap the transparent barrier film, is predicted to rise over the forecast period, driving market expansion.

Tubes and Cores Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group NV, Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

