Tuesday's Children Executive Director Available For Interviews On 18th Anniversary Of 9/11

WHY Tuesday's Children has been serving the children and families affected by 9/11 for 18 years. While many years have passed, those who lost loved ones are still in need of long-term support. When the media moves on, Tuesday's Children stays to provide healing, community and resources.







WHAT Terry Grace Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday's Children, has been with the organization since its inception.









She is available for interviews on-air to discuss:



-The formation of Tuesday's Children 18 years ago



-How the needs of the 3,000+ children impacted have evolved since 9/11



-Various services provided by Tuesday's Children



-Tuesday's Children's long-term healing model



-Evolution of Tuesday's Children to serve Military Families of the Fallen and other communities impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss







WHO Tuesday's Children is a nonprofit founded in Manhasset, NY in the aftermath of Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Originally formed to assist the 3,000+ children who lost a parent that day, the organization has since evolved to serve other communities impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss. Nearly two decades later, they continue to serve the 9/11 community.







WHEN Terry Grace Sears is available for in-person interviews beginning Monday, September 9.









ABOUT TUESDAY'S CHILDREN