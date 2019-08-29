Tuesday's Children Executive Director Available For Interviews On 18th Anniversary Of 9/11
Executive Director of the organization, founded in the wake of September 11, 2001, available to discuss the nonprofit's nearly two decades of work with the families impacted
Aug 29, 2019, 12:42 ET
LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHY
Tuesday's Children has been serving the children and families affected by 9/11 for 18 years. While many years have passed, those who lost loved ones are still in need of long-term support. When the media moves on, Tuesday's Children stays to provide healing, community and resources.
WHAT
Terry Grace Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday's Children, has been with the organization since its inception.
She is available for interviews on-air to discuss:
-The formation of Tuesday's Children 18 years ago
-How the needs of the 3,000+ children impacted have evolved since 9/11
-Various services provided by Tuesday's Children
-Tuesday's Children's long-term healing model
-Evolution of Tuesday's Children to serve Military Families of the Fallen and other communities impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss
WHO
Tuesday's Children is a nonprofit founded in Manhasset, NY in the aftermath of Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Originally formed to assist the 3,000+ children who lost a parent that day, the organization has since evolved to serve other communities impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss. Nearly two decades later, they continue to serve the 9/11 community.
WHEN
Terry Grace Sears is available for in-person interviews beginning Monday, September 9.
ABOUT TUESDAY'S CHILDREN
Through a time-tested, long-term approach, Tuesday's Children programming serves and supports our nation's Military Families of the Fallen; builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies; while keeping the promise to support all those impacted by 9/11. Since 2001, we have served over 27,000 individuals through consistent and successful evidence-based programs—trauma and grief support, youth mentoring, mental health services, skills-building workshops, career resources, parenting advisement, youth leadership development, community and family engagement events, and volunteerism opportunities.
SOURCE Tuesday's Children
