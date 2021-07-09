TUEX Working with JABC to Bring New Entrepreneurial Opportunities to Youth in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The TUEX Foundation is working alongside JA British Columbia to create a Build Your Own Business contest for local schools in British Columbia.

This contest will encourage students to tune into their entrepreneurial spirit and turn their small ideas into big opportunities. With the help from various JABC sponsors and the TUEX Foundation, the contest will be fully funded and the students will have access to resources that will help them build their business ideas. These resources include classes to help understand finances, expert advice from professionals, and avenues to help create prototypes.

Alfred Chien, Co-Founder and CEO of TUEX Education, can't wait to get the contest started, "We are excited about this initiative with JABC and hope to run multiple contests throughout every school semester for years to come. Students have always had great business ideas, but most don't have the means to pursue them. Through these contests, we hope to jumpstart the careers of future entrepreneurs with the help and resources they need."

The plan is to recruit sponsors from now until the end of July, then run the first contest in August before the new school year begins.

Media Contact:

Alfred Chien

TUEX Foundation

604-780-2681

[email protected]

https://www.tuexfoundation.org

SOURCE TUEX Foundation

Related Links

http://www.tuexfoundation.org

