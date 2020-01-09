(TUFN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) ("Tufin") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about April 11, 2019, Tufin sold 7.7 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $14.00 a share raising $107,800,000 in new capital.

On January 9, 2020, the Company announced preliminary unaudited revenue and non-GAAP operating loss estimates for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Tufin expects to report total revenue in the range of $29.5 million to $30.1 million, compared to the company's previous guidance of total revenue in the range of $34.0 million to $38.0 million. The Company now anticipates non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $1.1 million to $2.6 million, compared to the Company's previous guidance of non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $0.0 million to $3.0 million. Following this news, on January 9, 2020, in pre-market trading, the stock was trading down over 25%.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its April 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Tufin shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

