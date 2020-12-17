Tufts Health Plan Foundation Awards More Than $1.3 Million to 10 Community Organizations

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation today announced 10 new grants totaling $1.325 million. They demonstrate the Foundation's commitment to advancing policies and practices that support healthy aging.

"This has been a year like no other; communities are confronting the coronavirus pandemic, efforts are underway to advance racial justice and economic security," said Tom Croswell, Tufts Health Plan president and CEO and a member of the Foundation's board of directors. "And nonprofit organizations are on the frontlines, working harder than ever to meet the needs of individuals feeling the greatest pressure."

Tufts Health Plan Foundation is the only regional funder exclusively focused on healthy aging. The new grants engage older people in systems-level change to remove barriers responsible for inequities in communities across the region.

"We are seeing trends—notably food insecurity and the need to ensure our long-term services and supports system advances healthy aging," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "We've seen the consequences of generations of systemic racism; we hope these grants will create space to listen to and hear older people as they promote policy solutions that make sense for all of us."

The eight new Policy and Advocacy grants are:

In addition, the Foundation awarded two Collaboration and Community Engagement grants:

Massachusetts Association of Councils on Aging ( Easthampton, Mass. )

Six-month grant for $45,000

Continue promoting the adoption of dementia-friendly efforts in communities statewide.

Six-month grant for $30,000

Support leadership for an integrated age- and dementia-friendly effort on Cape Ann.

The Foundation has announced more than $7 million to support community organizations this year, including $3.5 million for pandemic response and advancing racial justice.

About Tufts Health Plan Foundation

Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $45 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy aging. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older adults, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

