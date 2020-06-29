Tufts Health Plan Foundation Board Approves Additional Funding for Organizations Responding to Coronavirus

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation board approved an additional $900,000 to support recovery and rebuilding efforts addressing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut. The Foundation's commitment to COVID-19 response now reaches nearly $2 million.

"Even as we grapple with the effects of the virus, we must consider future implications," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "This crisis draws attention to deeply rooted systemic health disparities. This additional funding will support nonprofit organizations in their work to address the health and wellbeing of people in communities across the region."

The Foundation also announced 13 new grants, totaling $1.7 million for support of collaborative community efforts and systems change to advance healthy aging.

"We need to learn from this experience," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "We have an opportunity to think differently about how our systems are addressing community needs and how we can change the conditions that hold problems in place."

The new grants go to:

The Foundation continues a two-for-one match for donations by Tufts Health Plan employees and board members to organizations addressing the coronavirus pandemic. This match now is expanded and includes donations to nonprofits working on anti-racism and social justice efforts. Since March, more than $245,000 has been contributed to community organizations.

About Tufts Health Plan Foundation

Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $40 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people and will give more than $5 million to community organizations this year. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.14 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

