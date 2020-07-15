Tufts Health Plan Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) on its 2020 Disability Equality Index® (DEI). This is the third consecutive year Tufts Health Plan has been recognized, earning a score of 100 percent.

"Recent events have shown us how important it is to reflect on issues of human rights and inequality both in the workplace as well as in our communities," said Lydia Greene, chief human resources officer at Tufts Health Plan. "As an organization, we're committed to creating a workplace that is inclusive for all, filled with talent of every background and ability and making certain that every voice is heard. We are very proud of our 100 percent score, and to be considered a leader in disability inclusion."

Now in its sixth year, the DEI exists to help business impact the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. This year's survey evaluated 247 global companies. It is now recognized as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool. The 2020 Index measured performance standards across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, accommodations, retention and advancement), community engagement and supplier diversity.

"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO, Disability:IN. "This year's top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there's still room for improvement. We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."

Tufts Health Plan consistently earns high marks from employees on its company culture, benefits, work-life balance and opportunities for growth. Current opportunities can be found here: https://tuftshealthplan.com/careers.

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of 1.14 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans, Medicare, Medicaid and marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org

