Tufts University to Add New Online Master's in Data Science and Post Baccalaureate in Computer Science

The Master of Science program in Data Science is designed to prepare students who have earned bachelor's degrees in STEM fields for advanced careers in data analysis and data-intensive science. The program focuses on statistics and machine learning, with courses in data infrastructure and systems, data analysis and interfaces, and theoretical elements.

The Post-Baccalaureate program in Computer Science is open to individuals with at least a bachelor's degree in any discipline (BA or BS) and one college-level introductory computer course. The program is particularly well-suited for individuals preparing to re-enter the workforce, mid-level professionals looking to move into the field of computer science, and those preparing for graduate school.

The Department of Computer Science and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering jointly administer the Master of Science in Data Science, while the Department of Computer Science offers the Post-Baccalaureate in Computer Science. Students may apply to the post-baccalaureate program or to the post-baccalaureate/master's combined program in Computer Science.

"Building on the success of our recently launched Master of Science in Computer Science program with Noodle last fall, these two new programs in Data Science and Computer Science will help meet the soaring global demand for data engineers and computer scientists," said Jianmin Qu, Dean of the Tufts University School of Engineering and Karol Family Professor. "In this fast-changing learning landscape, Tufts provides students with a collaborative, community-based environment to meet industry's rapidly-expanding need for innovative team members with advanced analytical capabilities."

"Noodle is thrilled to continue our support for Tufts, and we are honored to play a role in realizing Tufts' commitment to expand its excellent engineering education to the online realm," Lee Bradshaw, Chief Strategy Officer of Noodle, said. "We love working with their team and faculty. We look forward to deepening our relationship with them and ultimately delivering more, high quality programs to more students."

Noodle currently manages programs across the graduate degree, degree completion, and certificate landscapes. Tufts University became the first school of engineering Noodle collaborated with when Tufts and Noodle launched an online Master of Science in Computer Science in November 2019.

"Our collaboration with Tufts is off to a strong start with the MS in Computer Science. Tufts provides a rigorous, collaborative learning experience, the student response has been remarkable, and they're an agile, smart partner," Noodle CEO John Katzman said. "Together, we are laser focused on building online programs that help both students and businesses meet the demand for data and computer scientists."

Computer science has become one of the most popular undergraduate and graduate school majors at Tufts, and the School of Engineering's student body includes many first-generation college students and first-time computer science students. Nearly 30 percent of the School of Engineering's student population and close to 50 percent of the undergraduate classes of 2022, 2023, and 2024 are women, both of which are above the national average for engineering schools. As for the profession itself, Glassdoor recently declared Data Science to be the "Best Job in America" for the 4th year in a row, according to Forbes.

About Tufts University:

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across the university's schools is widely encouraged.

About Noodle Partners

Noodle Partners creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January, 2019, Noodle has launched as many online degree programs with elite US universities as have all of our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit noodlepartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Noodle_Partners.

