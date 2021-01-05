Tugboat Logic Earns Widely Recognized ISO 27001 Certification

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic, the leading security assurance company, today announced that it has obtained ISO 27001 certification. The company is the first and only security assurance vendor to meet the stringent requirements for both SOC-2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications.

The ISO 27001 certification is an independent, expert assessment that demonstrates a mature security program and a commitment to keeping the data an organization manages secure. Because Tugboat Logic used its own product and had PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) audit the process, this certification also proves that the company's solutions can be used to help other organizations obtain ISO 27001 certification.

Unlike traditional consulting firms, Tugboat Logic acts as a system of records that provide automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an information security program. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending solution automates information security policy creation, audit readiness and security questionnaire response.

Achieving ISO 27001 certification builds on Tugboat Logic's track record of providing customers with the following benefits:

Greater assurance and a higher standard of care for their sensitive data in the Tugboat Logic platform

Assurance that enterprise customers can automate their compliance program with a high degree of confidence and sophistication

Lower costs for certification with increased transparency

In addition, this certification proves auditor partners can rely on Tugboat Logic as a trusted technology partner to consistently perform the highest-quality audit readiness for joint enterprise clients.

Paddy Benson, Co-Founder and CTO, Utmost, said: "Compliance is an imperative when it comes to helping our customers bring together their extended workforce, including vendors and contractors, seamlessly and efficiently. Tugboat Logic gives us the security assurance we need to demonstrate to our customers our ability to keep them safe, secure and in regulatory compliance. This latest attestation is just one more feather in Tugboat Logic's cap and we couldn't be happier to be working with them."



Shawn Abbott, partner, Inovia Capital, said: "Dealing securely with personal and sensitive data has become both a business and regulatory imperative that is hugely challenging for small businesses to figure out. Tugboat Logic is emerging as the partner of choice in that journey, as these certifications endorse."



Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "We have walked in the shoes of our customers and battle-tested our Security Assurance Platform, both ourselves and over 500 other enterprise clients of all sizes. PwC used our platform, which makes their work with the audit process much more efficient, and some of PwC's clients are currently using the platform to obtain SOC2s and ISO27001 certifications. This certification establishes a new benchmark for security assurance and our market leadership."

Tugboat Logic is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Unlike traditional consulting firms, Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their infosec plan in minutes. You can evaluate the Tugboat platform in a trial account .

