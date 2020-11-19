Tugboat Logic Solves Audit Fatigue with Security Assurance Platform Enhancements

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic, the only security assurance platform that allows emerging growth companies to build, scale and manage their entire information security program, today announced enhancements to improve the project management process for audits – the Compliance Calendar and Readiness Project Calendar.

Tugboat Logic provides an automated framework to demystify the process of creating and managing an information security program. This includes proving security to customers, preparing for audits, evaluating the security of business partners and staying compliant. A common barrier for emerging growth companies trying to remain compliant is audit fatigue; feeling like they are always going through some stage of an audit. Whether the challenge is evidence collection, trying to track down documentation or timely gap remediation, the worry is the same: missing a deadline and failing an audit.

The project management updates to Tugboat Logic's platform help track and complete security and audit processes with:

At-a-glance calendar views: The Compliance Calendar provides an easy-to-read visual of the collection status and evidence tasks needed for an audit project

Managerial efficiency: The Readiness Project calendar provides the ability to assign tasks to different staff by due date to distribute the workload

The ability to change observation periods: Since audits occur multiple times a year, tasks can be organized weekly, quarterly, monthly or annually

Reduced costs and increased speed: Tugboat Logic cuts certification readiness costs by 60%, helps respond to requests for proposals (RFPs) 45% faster and increases sales win rates by up to 300%.

Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "To scale business growth, today's organizations require a way to respond to client security requirements, complete audits and streamline infosecurity programs with efficiency and agility. Yet when it comes to passing associated security audits, emerging growth businesses lack the resources, time and in-house expertise required to efficiently prepare for and maintain requirements. With Tugboat Logic's latest product enhancements, companies—particularly those with strict compliance requirements—now have a platform to ensure that audit fatigue doesn't cause them to fail to meet their requirements."

About Tugboat Logic

Tugboat Logic is the only security assurance platform that allows companies to build, scale and manage their entire infosec program. Unlike traditional consulting firms, only Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps you prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures you respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales your infosec plan in minutes. Website: https://tugboatlogic.com/

