Tugboat Logic Wins Two Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Automated Security Auditing

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic, the leading security assurance company, today announced that it has won gold in two categories in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Security Assurance Platform was chosen as the best product in two categories: Facilitating Compliance with Automated Security Auditing and Ensuring Privacy with Automated Security Auditing.

Tugboat Logic's integrated security platform demystifies the process of building a security and compliance program for organizations of all sizes, regardless of their level of infosecurity compliance experience. With patent-pending machine learning and an easy-to-use workflow, Tugboat Logic automates information security policy creation, audit readiness and security questionnaire response so companies can better respond to RFPs and provide proof of compliance to gain confidence with customers and close more business deals.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (a program of Cybersecurity Insiders) honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are determined based on the strength of their nominations and the popular vote by members of the information security community. The full list of winners can be found here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2021-cybersecurity-product-service-awards-winners-and-finalists/ .

Ray Kruck, founder and CEO, Tugboat Logic, said: "In order to scale business growth, organizations need a way to respond to client security concerns, stay compliant and build efficient and agile information security programs. The recognition from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our Security Assurance Platform validates our approach as we make security and compliance accessible to every size of organization."

About Tugboat Logic

Tugboat Logic is the Security Assurance Platform that provides continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost, ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours), and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes. Website: https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

