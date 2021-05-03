Tugboats Market Will Register an Accelerating CAGR of almost 14% by 2025 |Technavio

Get PDF Sample Brochure

With the advent of automation and industry 4.0, the development of autonomous tugboats has gain traction in recent years. Advanced economies are working toward adopting autonomous marine vessel concepts to further create a growth-driven environment for tugboats manufacturers. In addition, ongoing marine port modernization and expansion activities in emerging economies will further lead the tugboats market to continue flourishing during the forecast period.

View Technavio's 120-page XX research report with ToC on "Tugboats Market by type (sea-going tugboats and river tugboats) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) and vendor forecasts, 2021 - 2025"

"Rising construction of new ports will create immense potential for the tugboats market growth. The commencement of the Tuas Terminal mega port in Singapore is likely to influence the tugboats market demand positively during 2021-2025", as per Technavio.

Segment Analysis

This market research report fragments the global tugboats market by type (sea-going tugboats and river tugboats) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The sea-going tugboats segment was the largest revenue-generating type segment of the tugboats market in 2020. With the rise in port expansion and oil drilling activities, the demand for sea-going tugboats will increase during the forecast period.

37% of the tugboat's market growth will be generated from APAC. Increasing seaborne trading and expanding ports will facilitate regional growth.

Vendor Analysis

The tugboats market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several players in the market striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play, and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to make informed decisions.

Leading Tugboats Market Players are:

Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd.

Damen Shipyards Group NV

Duclos Corp.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.

Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG

Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd.

Med Marine AS

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders

Sanmar Denizcilik AS

Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc.

Prominent Queries Pertaining to Tugboats Market 2021-2025

COVID-19 pandemic impact analysis on the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors assisting tugboats market growth

Estimation of the tugboats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Investment opportunities in tugboats market

Vendor landscape analysis and detailed information on vendors

COVID-19 combating techniques of the market vendors

Comprehensive details of common threats expected to limit the growth of tugboats market vendors

