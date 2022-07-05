Tugboats Services Market Size to Grow by USD 2.42 Billion | 33% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

For more insights related to market growth. Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The tugboats services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L.

FM Global Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc.

GPR GROUPS

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Haven Shipping FZE

KOTUG

Moran Towing Corp.

NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd.

Norfolk Tug Co.

P and O Maritime Logistics

Pacific Maritime Group Inc.

PT Indonesia Bulk Carrier

Qatar Navigation QPSC

Sanmar Denizcilik AS

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Swire Pacific Ltd.

Tidewater Inc.

Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC

Yilport Holding Inc.

Vendor Landscape

The global tugboats services market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several vendors. Many such companies enjoy strong market positions. These players have a vast geographical presence with respect to the tugboat and marine logistics businesses. The market is characterized by its capital-intensive nature because of the need for the vessels to incorporate advanced technologies.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the tugboats services market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major market in North America. An increase in seaborne trading will drive the tugboats services market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions.

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Commercial tugboat services are used for purposes other than ship assist, such as dredging operations, bunkering ships, transferring liquid products between berths, and cargo operations. These tugboats can also be used for ship assistance as needed. Towing and tugboats services are major means of transportation for oil and gas exploration and production activities. Such factors will fuel the demand for commercial tugboat services during the forecast period.

View a Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in maritime trade and fleet size is driving the tugboats services market growth. In emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia, the demand for goods and raw materials is increasing, thus fueling the demand for cargo ships or containers or bulkers. Moreover, a rise in the number of large vessels drives the need for tugboats to navigate and maneuver.

Volatility in oil prices is challenging the market growth. Crude oil prices influence the prices of several derivative products such as gasoline and lubricants. The price volatility can negatively impact the operational cost of tugboats, which can have a negative impact on the profit margins of tugboat owners and operators.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges.

Tugboats Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Russia, China, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., FM Global Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., GPR GROUPS, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Haven Shipping FZE, KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., PT Indonesia Bulk Carrier, Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Swire Pacific Ltd., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, and Yilport Holding Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L.

Exhibit 89: BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 90: BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L. - Key news



Exhibit 92: BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L. - Key offerings

10.4 Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Haven Shipping FZE

Exhibit 97: Haven Shipping FZE - Overview



Exhibit 98: Haven Shipping FZE - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Haven Shipping FZE - Key offerings

10.6 KOTUG

Exhibit 100: KOTUG - Overview



Exhibit 101: KOTUG - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: KOTUG - Key offerings

10.7 Moran Towing Corp.

Exhibit 103: Moran Towing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Moran Towing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Moran Towing Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 P and O Maritime Logistics

Exhibit 109: P and O Maritime Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 110: P and O Maritime Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: P and O Maritime Logistics - Key offerings

10.10 Pacific Maritime Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: Pacific Maritime Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Pacific Maritime Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Pacific Maritime Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 115: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yilport Holding Inc.

Exhibit 119: Yilport Holding Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Yilport Holding Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Yilport Holding Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

