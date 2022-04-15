TUKUH TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, A TEPA COMPANY, CREATES NEXT-GENERATION E911 CAPABILITY TO IMPROVE PUBLIC SAFETY FOR TRIBAL CUSTOMERS

The tribally-owned company specializing in premier geospatial solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tukuh Technologies, focused exclusively on geospatial technology, announced a new addressing service, known as next-generation e911, for its tribal clients. Utilizing an Esri partnership, Tukuh provides its customers with a global leader in geographic information systems (GIS) by employing Esri's ArcGIS Enterprise of products for each project.

Tukuh Technologies deployed the technology for a Native American tribe located in Arizona that did not have an automated public safety tracking response system. Local police and fire departments had resorted to using outdated and inaccurate paper maps to locate tribal members' residences during an emergency, which directly impacted the safety of its residents. The next-generation e911 system ensures an emergency phone call made to 911 is correctly routed to the appropriate public safety answering point (PSAP) and provides the correct location information, ultimately helping first responders locate the resident promptly.

"Native American communities should never have to experience delays in emergency services caused by the first responders' inaccessibility to tribal members' addresses," stated Joel Hanson, Geospatial Program Manager for the Tepa Companies. "The next-generation e911 provides peace of mind to reservation residents during emergencies and the opportunity to improve their daily lives with the ability to receive essential mail and packages, such as medication or medical equipment."

Tukuh's next-generation services help clients apply and preserve updates to addressed properties, maintain existing and new road networks and provide a platform for continuous data integration. Features and benefits of next-generation e911 capabilities include:

Increased public safety during emergencies

Improved efficiency in receiving necessary packages, like medication)

Enhanced disaster response times

"An ArcGIS system has potential beyond the purpose of next-generation e911," said Hanson. "It can also provide decision-making tools for tribal representatives because the process develops complete and accurate datasets for use within the tribe's dispatch software and beyond."

Next-generation addressing services are available now. Learn more by visiting tepa.com/addressing.

About the Tepa Companies

Tepa, LLC is a shared services organization owned by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians of California. Tepa provides common leadership, administration and management for a group of individual certified small businesses, known as the Tepa Companies. With offices across the country, the Tepa Companies offer clients a diverse portfolio of construction, professional and industrial services. The Tepa Companies are located in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas.

About Our Tribe

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians is a federally recognized Native American tribe based in Northern California. The tribe actively supports its members and community through diversified business holdings and contributions from its charitable foundation. In addition to the Tepa Companies, the tribe owns the Rolling Hills Casino, The Links at Rolling Hills golf course and an equestrian event center in Corning, California.

