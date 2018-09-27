Tulsa Based Senior Star Ranks Number 3 on Fortune Magazine's First-Ever List of 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers announced today Senior Star's rank as number 3 on Fortune Magazine's first-ever list of 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services, released this morning by Fortune, and explains why the seniors housing industry should top the list of career choices for America's younger generations.

"Landing in the number three spot on Fortune's list serves as a poignant moment for our company," said Rogers. "It's a heartwarming expression of the way associates who choose to unite and serve with Senior Star feel about coming to work every day. Our company is also expanding with more locations that will open opportunities for hiring additional dynamic people. This recognition is a great reminder of Senior Star's long-held belief that we must excel in keeping our culture alive as we grow."

Senior Star currently operates 14 retirement communities across six states and employs nearly 1300 people. To qualify for Fortune's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list, the company first earned certification as a Great Place to Work in June 2018. That certification process included a survey open to all Senior Star associates that queried employee engagement.

"The survey results are a welcome affirmation that our associates do for each other with love, and the results confirm how meaningful our work can be," continued Rogers.

"Fortune's decision to put out this first-ever list for our industry creates substantial awareness of senior living as a viable career choice, and as a provider, I see a great opportunity to help pave a pathway to make this happen."

Industry estimates predict senior care will need one million plus more CNA/Aides from now through the year 2025.

"The headlines regarding worker shortages on the care side might seem daunting to senior living providers vying for top-notch employees, but I see a real opportunity to instill eye-opening moments in the minds of millennials who are searching for work with purpose."

"This is a great day not only for the amazing associates here at Senior Star but also for the seniors housing industry. For me, the magic of today will remain in my heart and fuel my relentless pursuit for excellence in senior living," said Rogers.

