Tuman Global Solutions A Division of Trawick International Announces a New Insurance Industry Partnership with Hotspot Cover

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuman Global Solutions, an international insurance brokerage focused on providing innovative solutions for organizations and individuals operating outside their home country, is pleased to announce its partnership with Hotspot Cover. A specialist travel insurance firm, Hotspot designs coverage programs for individuals and groups willing to travel to high-risk and hostile territories across the world.

"The offering that Hotspot Cover and Tuman Global Solutions will provide travelers is a rare opportunity in the insurance industry," said Dan Tuman, CEO, Tuman Global Solutions. "This new venture will provide enhanced and customized insurance solutions to international organizations wanting to invest in geopolitical hotspots."

Providing organizations with as much protection as possible for their interests, the new partnership between these two firms will create a 360-degree insurance offering focused on international organizations looking to conduct business in unstable geopolitical environments. Hotspot Cover will provide travel insurance, medical insurance, and terrorism coverage for areas typically excluded on most travel insurance policies. Tuman Global Solutions will round out the available coverage by offering a full range of traditional commercial insurance products, ranging from Defense Base Act Insurance, Foreign Group Health, Group Life, Group Disability, Property, Commercial Liability, Professional Liability, Political Violence (Including War & Terrorism), Kidnap & Ransom, Commercial Auto/Fleet, Directors/Officers Liability, and Transit & Cargo Insurance.

"Hotspot Cover's comprehensive travel insurance combined with Tuman Global Solutions' commercial insurance abilities is a game-changer for international organizations," said Mark Butler, CEO, Hotspot Cover. "Our integrated offering will provide peace of mind to international organizations embarking on the prospect of operating in unstable environments."

About Tuman Global Solutions:

Tuman Global Solutions offers customized commercial products not readily available elsewhere in the market. In addition, Tuman Global Solutions will provide comprehensive personal insurance plans for expatriates ranging from Personal Accident Insurance to Critical Illness Insurance. To find out more information about Tuman Global Solutions and view the available products portfolio, visit www.tumanglobalsolutions.com.

About Hotspot Cover:

Hotspot Cover provides a full range of medical travel insurance and emergency and crisis assistance to those wishing to travel to high-risk and hostile regions across the globe. The firm offers benefits that will cover accidental injury and disability and includes war and terrorism coverage. Also available and not excluded are emergency medical and evacuation expenses that include COVID-19. For more information about Hotspot Cover, please visit www.hotspotcover.com. Hotspot Cover also has the ability to provide tailored insurance solutions for larger organizations.

Media Contact:

John DeLibero

Director of Corporate Communications

+1-646-522-1465

[email protected]

www.facebook.com/trawickinternational

SOURCE Trawick International

Related Links

www.trawickinternational.com

