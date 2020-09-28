TUMI and mophie Announce Global Partnership and New Product Collection

"Knowing how travel has changed and how important it is to our global customers to always stay connected, power is a must have in their lives," says Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI. "When we set out to find a partner for power, we went to the best: mophie. mophie has continuously been a leader within power solutions and for our customers, it is truly what they expect. Flexible, timeless design is what we've set out to create to keep our global citizens continuously connected on their perfect journeys."

Traveling can be one of the most enlightening and soothing forms of self-care. Whether flying, road tripping, or simply exploring new local surroundings, with the TUMI x mophie lineup of products, perfecting the journey should never include worrying about how to stay powerful. The TUMI x mophie collaboration includes the following products:

powerstation ® hub (SRP $150.00 ) – The compact and convenient powerstation hub is ultra-portable with foldable AC power prongs, making it easy to use and store when you're on the move. Charge up to four devices simultaneously with two USB-A ports, a USB-C PD port, and Qi wireless charging. Use the 18W USB-C PD port to recharge the powerstation hub or use that same port to charge a device at an ultra-fast speed 2 . Containing a 6,000mAh battery, the powerstation hub keeps your devices charged throughout the day 3 . A rubberized, non-slip wireless charging surface keeps your device in place while charging. Best of all, the powerstation hub also includes five international adapters so you'll be prepared wherever in the world you may be.

(SRP $150.00 ) – This powerstation is truly your best bet for versatility and performance. Containing a 10,000mAh battery, the powerstation plus XL delivers up to 34 hours 3 of additional power to your smartphone and has an integrated switch-tip cable that will charge any device with a Lightning input or a micro USB port. That's not all—it's also Qi-enabled and can be charged on any Qi-compatible wireless charger.

(SRP $80.00 ) – Power up wirelessly with the convenient wireless charging pad that's optimized to deliver the fastest speed possible to Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones. Compatible with nearly any Qi-enabled device, this sleek charger is made with a non-slip rubberized ledge to keep your device in place. The pad charges through most lightweight phone cases and includes a wall adaptor.

(SRP $60.00 ) – Stay connected on the go with the powerstation mini that contains a 5,000mAh battery. Offering up to an additional 18 hours 3 of battery life to your device, this powerstation has a sleek design, can charge multiple devices at once, and is built for smartphones, wearables, and other USB-C and USB-A compatible devices.

(SRP $50.00 ) – Invest in a cable that will last. This high-performance, heavy-duty switch-tip USB-A cable offers Lightning and micro USB connectors. The braided nylon exterior is durable and protects against wear and tear.

"mophie and TUMI are both committed to bringing consumers artfully designed, quality products that seamlessly integrate into a consumer's lifestyle, so it made perfect sense to collaborate," said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG Brands. "When designing the collection, mophie and TUMI both wanted to make it as convenient for travelers as possible, which is why we separated the mophie power accessories from TUMI bags. This allows consumers to select the right mix of products for their needs and gives them confidence while in transit."

The new TUMI x mophie collection is available now exclusively at TUMI retail stores worldwide and on TUMI.com.

For the latest updates about all new TUMI x mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow @mophie and @TUMITravel on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or register at mophie.com/innovation and TUMI.com.

1Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Portable Power Packs, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2017- July 20202.

2Based on component specification

3Hours of battery estimates are calculated using the stated mAh capacity of the powerstation battery and of standard consumer electronics. The number of hours of battery life you receive depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

mophie powerstation, and juice pack are trademarks owned by mophie Inc. ZAGG, InvisibleShield, Gear4, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG Inc. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB Implementers Forum. Apple and Lightning are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Qi is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. Samsung is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. in the U.S. and other countries. Google is a trademark of Google LLC Limited Liability Company. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About TUMI:

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, and T-Mobile stores, as well as Sprint and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com.

