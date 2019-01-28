TUMI Unveils Global Campaign Starring Lenny & Zoë Kravitz

The campaign, directed by Eliot Rausch, captured in the Bahamas, the beloved haven that established the soul of the Kravitz family. While honoring the passing of tradition, storytelling, and family values from generation to generation, TUMI joins the Kravitzs on their first film project together, on an intimate quest to where it all began; illustrating the strengthening of the bonds individuals create, and the significant, supporting role TUMI plays - understanding it's not about the destination, but the invaluable moments created along the way.

"To me, this campaign is about connecting with ourselves, our roots, and with each other," says Zoë Kravitz. "I loved working with TUMI and the idea of telling a story about travel, family and connecting with one's roots. It was amazing to travel to the other side of the island for my first time to see where my family originated from and to pay respect to our elders and those who came before us – to experience that with my father was monumental."

"I've been a TUMI customer and admirer of the brand for as long as I've been touring," says Lenny Kravitz. "When you're traveling and living out of a suitcase, your luggage becomes an extension of your home—and yourself for that matter. It's the one thing that's always with you: on the plane, on the tour bus, in the hotel room, backstage, or on set. So, you want it to be reliable, durable, and make a statement. For me, TUMI embodies all of those qualities to the fullest. Working on the campaign was very gratifying. Not only did I get the opportunity to represent a great product, but it was a very collaborative experience as I was involved in many creative aspects of the campaign."

In 1983, TUMI introduced its signature Ballistic Nylon, a material that revolutionized the travel market. Originally used by the military to protect WWII troops from shrapnel, TUMI incorporated the ultra-tough material into its luggage designs to make bags that would withstand the wear and tear of a life well-traveled. After rigorous testing proved it held up, TUMI added its patented functionality: U-zip pockets, telescoping handles, dual wheel systems, Add-a-Bag, expansion systems, TUMI Tracer®—interior and exterior features designed to make life on the move easier. The combination created the most reliable, time-tested travel companion the industry had seen. Now, 35 years later, TUMI remasters its iconic collection with Alpha 3.

"With the launch of A3, we took everything we stand for as a brand and pushed it one step further," says Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI. "It's always been a motivator for us to remember our products are what enable these travel stories to continue, and we were thrilled that both Lenny and Zoë Kravitz wanted to share their perfect journey with us."

Alpha 3 will be offered in a wide range of travel products, backpacks, day bags, accessories and more. The collection will retail for $35-$1,175 at TUMI retail stores worldwide and on TUMI.com. The campaign will run globally across the brands' social channels, including Facebook and Instagram, OOH and Digital.

