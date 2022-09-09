Tunable Laser Market: 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by the growth in the Adoption of Nanotechnology Across Sectors - Technavio

The tunable laser market covers the following areas:

Tunable Laser Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

The key factor driving growth in the tunable laser market is the growth in the adoption of nanotechnology across sectors.

Technological advances in the healthcare sector have increased the demand for sophistication. Therefore, vendors that specialize in providing technological instruments and machinery are investing mainly in the development of diagnostic systems that use nanotechnology.

The integration of nanotechnology in the healthcare sector would significantly help in speeding up the entire diagnostic process, thereby complementing the primary goal of diagnostics to identify a medical problem in the shortest time. Governments and technology firms are investing in the development of nanotechnology because of its wide applications in areas like electronics, biomaterials, microfabrication, and medicine. Thus, it is anticipated that nanotechnology will be one of the major end-user segments of tunable lasers and, in turn, will drive the market in focus.

Major Challenges -

The availability of substitutes for tunable lasers will be a major challenge for the tunable laser market during the forecast period.

Many market participants prefer to use traditional lasers such as zirconia, mercury, and paramagnetic analyzers instead of tunable lasers. Zirconia-based traditional lasers are highly preferred for measurements of parts per million (ppm) to % levels of oxygen (O2) in a gas or mixture of gases.

Other prominent substitutes for tunable lasers are paramagnetic analyzers. Since O2 is a paramagnetic gas, it gets attracted to the magnetic field in the analyzer, which generates a signal to the feedback system within the analyzer. Since these alternatives cost significantly less compared with tunable lasers, many small-scale manufacturing plants, and industries that are not capable of making a high capital investment are integrating other types of traditional lasers instead of tunable lasers. This is expected to limit the adoption of tunable lasers.

Tunable Laser Market - Companies Mentioned

The tunable laser market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching innovative products to compete in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Emcore Corp.

EXFO Inc.

Focused Photonics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HUBNER GmbH and Co. KG

II VI Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Lucent Technology Ltd.

Luminar Technologies Inc.

Luna Innovations Inc.

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

MKS Instruments Inc.

NeoPhotonics Corp.

Santec Corp.

TOPTICA Photonics AG

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Tunable Laser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 532.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Emcore Corp., EXFO Inc., Focused Photonics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HUBNER GmbH and Co. KG, II VI Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lucent Technology Ltd., Luminar Technologies Inc., Luna Innovations Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., NeoPhotonics Corp., Santec Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Information Technology Market " Research Reports

