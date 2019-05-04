Tune in Alert: LiveXLive Livestreams iHeartMedia's iHeartCountry Festival Tonight

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Exclusive livestream of the iHeartMedia presents iHeartCountry Festival, an annual celebration of All Things Country.

WHO: Performers include Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Chris Janson, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, and the Women of iHeartCountry, a live collaboration showcasing emerging female Country artists. For the livestream schedule, visit https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/iheart-country-festival

WHEN: Saturday, May 4 2019 at 8:00pm ET/5:00 PM PT

WHERE: Live from the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas at LiveXLive.com and on the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading music streaming platforms; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

