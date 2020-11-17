Tune in as Travelocity, Sarah Michelle Gellar Prepare a Travel-Themed Thanksgiving Menu

That's why Travelocity is teaming up with mom, actress and entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar to host a live Zoom cooking demo on November 24, 2020. The family-friendly event is free and open to the first 1,000 participants to register and join via Zoom video conference.

DATE/TIME : November 24, 2020 at 3:00pm PST / 6:00pm EST

at / LOCATION : Zoom Video

Zoom Video Public Zoom Link: https://travelocity.us/36KSWQk

https://travelocity.us/36KSWQk

Meeting ID: 759 968 4900

759 968 4900

Passcode: travel2020

travel2020 HOST : Sarah Michelle Gellar is an American actress best known for her roles in TV's Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the popular Scooby-Doo movie franchise. She is also a producer and co-founder of baking brand Foodstirs.

is an American actress best known for her roles in TV's and the popular movie franchise. She is also a producer and co-founder of baking brand Foodstirs. WHAT : Tune in with family and friends as Sarah and Travelocity prepare a travel-inspired dish that's sure to have attendees dreaming about their next trip.

"Many families are not traveling home as they normally would right now, but that's not stopping them from starting new traditions, whether that's spending the holiday social distanced at a vacation rental on the beach or cooking a dish that reminds them of sunnier days ahead," says Katie Junod, General Manager at Travelocity.

Travelocity x Sarah Michelle Gellar's Travel-Themed Thanksgiving Menu

Gellar will create two signature travel-themed Thanksgiving dishes during the live Zoom cooking demo, including her Holiday Safecation Stuffing Muffins and Southern Thanksgiving Cornbread Muffins. The cornbread muffins are a nod to the South and the many Thanksgivings her family has spent there, and both recipes are easy to pack and grab on-the-go. "Who wouldn't want a savory muffin made from the big day's stuffing?" says Gellar. "The best part? Making them in tins means there are more crispy edges."

Throughout the live event, Sarah will share her favorite Thanksgiving travel memories and guide attendees step-by-step as she prepares both dishes.

"My Thanksgiving menu for Travelocity is inspired by planning a safe Thanksgiving with my family and making not only our family's holiday classics, but also serving some dishes inspired by some of our past Thanksgiving guests," says Gellar. "Since we can't celebrate this year by traveling, we will bring the holiday travel to us and plan the best holiday 'safecation' with a dish we made to cater to some of our past Southern visitors. My Holiday Safecation Stuffing Muffins and Southern Thanksgiving Cornbread Muffins are perfect for all ages, and everyone can follow along – especially little ones who may be looking for something fun to do."

For those who cannot join the live Zoom event on Tuesday, November 24, Travelocity is sharing Sarah's recipe for Holiday Safecation Stuffing Muffins on its blog and will share a video recording of the demo the day after the event. Travelocity is also sharing a Thanksgiving menu from the world's wisest wanderer, the Roaming Gnome. Families can cook travel-inspired twists on classic Thanksgiving dishes, such as "I Yam Not Home Right Now" and "Baggage Wrapped Green Beans."

For family-friendly travel resources, including properties with enhanced cleaning, hotels with free cancellation and flights with extra flexibility, visit Travelocity.com.

About Travelocity

Travelocity encourages travelers to Wander Wisely™ and is dedicated to helping families plan, book and travel with confidence. With its Price Match Guarantee3, extensive customer reviews, and flexible travel options, including hotels and flights with free cancellation and zero change fees, travelers can discover more and worry less. Based in Dallas, Texas, Travelocity is owned by Expedia Group, one of the world's leading travel companies, with an extensive brand portfolio that includes many of the world's leading online travel brands.

© 2020 Travelscape, LLC, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Travelocity and the Travelocity logo are trademarks of Travelscape, LLC. CST# 2056372-50

1 22% of survey respondents said they will travel for Thanksgiving. 68% plan to drive their own car and 82% will travel just 500 miles or less. Travelocity "2020 Holiday Travel Outlook" online survey among 1,016 U.S. adults fielded September 18-21, 2020.

2 Among those who plan to host virtual holiday events, 46% will host opening and exchanging gifts, 46% will host happy hours, 43% will host meals/food prep, and 40% will watch holiday movies/TV shows virtually. Travelocity "2020 Holiday Travel Outlook" online survey among 1,016 U.S. adults fielded September 18-21, 2020.

3 See terms https://www.travelocity.com/p/info-other/guarantees.htm.

Contact: Melissa Dohmen, [email protected]

SOURCE Travelocity

Related Links

www.travelocity.com

