TUNE IN: Full Cards Set for 'ONE on TNT II' and 'ONE on TNT III'
Events to Air on Tape Delay on April 14 and 21
Apr 13, 2021, 12:13 ET
SINGAPORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship™ (ONE), Asia's largest global sports media property, returns on Wednesday, April 14, with "ONE on TNT II" and again on Wednesday, April 21, with "ONE on TNT III." Both events were previously recorded at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
ONE Championship will return to live programming with "ONE on TNT IV" on April 28 at 10 p.m. ET. Sports betting experiences will resume on DraftKings for this event. Fans on DraftKings can access free-to-play pools for "ONE on TNT II" and "ONE on TNT III."
"ONE on TNT II" will feature ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee defending his belt against #3-ranked Timofey Nastyuhin, as well as a high-stakes atomweight Muay Thai contest between top contenders Janet Todd and Anne Line Hogstad.
"ONE on TNT III" will showcase #1-ranked bantamweight John Lineker versus American phenom Troy Worthen, along with a battle of flyweight contenders as Yuya Wakamatsu takes on Reece McLaren.
Here are the complete cards for "ONE on TNT II" and "ONE on TNT III":
ONE on TNT II
Wednesday, April 14
Singapore Indoor Stadium
ONE Lightweight World Championship
(C) Christian Lee vs. (3) Timofey Nastyukhin
Lightweight: 70.4 KG–77.1 KG
Muay Thai
(2) Janet Todd vs. (3) Anne Line Hogstad
Atomweight: 47.7 KG–52.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg vs. Yoshiki Nakahara
Featherweight: 65.9 KG–70.3 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Kim Kyu Sung vs. Wang Shuo
Flyweight: 56.8 KG–61.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Mitchell Chamale vs. Shuya Kamikubo
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG–65.8 KG
ONE on TNT III
Wednesday, April 21
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Mixed Martial Arts
(1) John Lineker vs. Troy Worthen
Bantamweight: 61.3 KG–65.8 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
(5) Reece McLaren vs. (4) Yuya Wakamatsu
Flyweight: 56.8 KG–61.2 KG
Muay Thai
Nieky Holzken vs. John Wayne Parr
Catch Weight: 80.8 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
(5) Marat Gafurov vs. Ok Rae Yoon
Lightweight: 70.4 KG–77.1 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Ryuto Sawada vs. Miao Li Tao
Strawweight: 52.3 KG–56.7 KG
How to Watch ONE on TNT II & III
Watch the main card on TNT at 10 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT or the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
The main card will also be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. To view the main card on digital platforms, fans will need to log in with their cable subscription credentials.
Catch the prelims on the B/R App, Bleacher Report, B/R Live, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.
For more information, please visit www.onefc.com
