Tune in via Zoom With Ellen Morano the 'Healer of Healers' on Her Daily Meditation 'Twin Hearts and Self-Pranic Healing'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellen Morano was born and raised in the Philippines, where the appreciation for hard work and healing attributes was instilled in her at a young age. After suffering from asthma as a child, Ellen was first introduced to Pranic Healing by a Catholic priest in 1993 and began her journey by learning from Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui. During her first energy healing session, Ellen experienced physical and emotional regeneration and felt renewed and inspired to continue training. As an Associate Certified Pranic Healer and a Certified Pranic Healing Instructor for the U.S. Pranic Healing Center, Ellen is currently running multiple Pranic Healing clinics throughout Los Angeles/Ventura counties. She also owns her private healing practice.

Pranic Healing

Pranic Healing is an effective no-touch energy healing technique that utilizes "Prana," the universal sea of energy that infuses and vitalizes all matter. "Prana" is the life energy that flows in all living forms and refers to every physical breath we inhale. Pranic Healing concentrates on the fundamental principle that the body is a self-repairing living entity that possesses the innate ability to heal itself. It assists the rejuvenation process by increasing the vital energy on the physical body's affected part.

"Meditation on Twin Hearts & Self-Pranic Healing", a life-changing meditation and healing that nurtures your well being by heightening your intuition, mental clarity, increasing the ability to handle your energy, inner strength, spiritual connection, and provides psychic protection from negative energies. It can be experienced by visiting www.ellenmorano.com daily at 10:00 am PDT. A Life-Changing Participation!

"Miracles are fantastic events that utilize hidden laws of nature that most people are not aware of. Miracles do not break the laws of nature; they are based on them." - Grand Master Choa Kok Sui

For More Information on Ellen Morano, Please visit:

https://ellenmorano.com

https://www.facebook.com/cleanprana

https://www.instagram.com/ellenmorano

https://www.youtube.com/user/essentialvitality

For Story Opportunities, please contact Trevino Enterprises (818) 302-0030 or via email:

[email protected] or [email protected]

Related Images

ellen-morano.jpg

Ellen Morano

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7dizWrATZU

SOURCE Pranic Healing