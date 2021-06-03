Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NANJING, China, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are excited to see that China's domestic travel market has been recovering at a rapid pace. As a leading high-quality tourism company in China, Tuniu is benefiting from the strong market momentum as travelers increasingly trust us to provide integrated services including product development, destination services and reservations. Looking ahead, we will continue to create more innovative products and services to fulfill our mission of making travel easier." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the first quarter, we further improved our operating efficiency as operating expenses continued to decline. As market conditions continue to improve, Tuniu will be on the right track to create long-term value for customers and shareholders."

First Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenues were RMB77.4 million (US$11.8 million[1]) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 55.5% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB45.4 million ( US$6.9 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 62.3% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in travel to international destinations impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

were ( ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 62.3% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in travel to international destinations impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. Other revenues were RMB32.0 million ( US$4.9 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 40.5% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.5518 on March 31, 2021 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Cost of revenues was RMB48.7 million (US$7.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 40.2% from the corresponding period in 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 63.0% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 46.8% in the corresponding period in 2020.

Gross profit was RMB28.7 million (US$4.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.0% from the corresponding period in 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB83.5 million (US$12.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 72.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB79.5 million (US$12.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 70.6%.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Research and product development expenses were RMB11.8 million ( US$1.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 76.9%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB0.9 million ( US$0.1 million ), were RMB10.9 million ( US$1 .7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 77.4% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.

were ( ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 76.9%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( .7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 77.4% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB35.4 million ( US$5.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 71.6%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.2 million ( US$0.2 million ), were RMB34.2 million ( US$5.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 63.1% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

were ( ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 71.6%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 63.1% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. General and administrative expenses were RMB44.7 million ( US$6.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 66.6%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.9 million ( US$0.3 million ), were RMB42.9 million ( US$6.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 67.3% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses and allowance for doubtful accounts.

Loss from operations was RMB54.9 million (US$8.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB215.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB50.8 million (US$7.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss was RMB41.6 million (US$6.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB205.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB37.6 million (US$5.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB39.5 million (US$6.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB201.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB35.4 million (US$5.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.3 billion (US$198.6 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects to generate RMB142.9 million to RMB149.7 million of net revenues, which represents 320% to 340% increase year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 213,538

494,944

75,543 Restricted cash 50,566

33,973

5,185 Short-term investments 1,353,670

772,077

117,842 Accounts receivable, net 264,134

249,423

38,069 Amounts due from related parties 23,913

26,982

4,118 Prepayments and other current assets 378,704

371,403

56,689 Total current assets 2,284,525

1,948,802

297,446











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 266,866

259,416

39,595 Property and equipment, net 111,697

111,011

16,944 Intangible assets, net 71,362

67,092

10,240 Land use right, net 96,713

96,198

14,683 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 42,293

63,166

9,641 Goodwill 232,007

232,007

35,411 Other non-current assets 91,180

89,187

13,613 Total non-current assets 912,118

918,077

140,127 Total assets 3,196,643

2,866,879

437,573











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 60,679

60,370

9,214 Accounts and notes payable 705,838

689,631

105,258 Amounts due to related parties 21,034

11,195

1,709 Salary and welfare payable 47,487

41,669

6,360 Taxes payable 6,004

5,160

788 Advances from customers 208,762

228,435

34,866 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,264

21,507

3,283 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 676,501

381,107

58,168 Total current liabilities 1,744,569

1,439,074

219,646











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 34,367

50,141

7,653 Deferred tax liabilities 14,861

14,235

2,173 Long-term borrowings 22,577

19,260

2,940 Other non-current liabilities 3,054

3,054

466 Total non-current liabilities 74,859

86,690

13,232 Total liabilities 1,819,428

1,525,764

232,878











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

4,152











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

38 Less: Treasury stock (302,916)

(296,056)

(45,187) Additional paid-in capital 9,125,689

9,120,713

1,392,093 Accumulated other comprehensive income 275,012

278,659

42,532 Accumulated deficit (7,713,355)

(7,752,836)

(1,183,314) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,384,679

1,350,729

206,162 Noncontrolling interests (34,664)

(36,814)

(5,619) Total equity 1,350,015

1,313,915

200,543 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 3,196,643

2,866,879

437,573

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 120,240

83,143

45,361

6,923 Others 53,741

35,566

31,999

4,884 Net revenues 173,981

118,709

77,360

11,807 Cost of revenues (81,460)

(70,841)

(48,706)

(7,434) Gross profit 92,521

47,868

28,654

4,373















Operating expenses













Research and product development (51,026)

(12,833)

(11,791)

(1,800) Sales and marketing (124,698)

(113,162)

(35,418)

(5,406) General and administrative (133,860)

(844,759)

(44,744)

(6,829) Other operating income 1,574

10,698

8,437

1,288 Total operating expenses (308,010)

(960,056)

(83,516)

(12,747) Loss from operations (215,489)

(912,188)

(54,862)

(8,374) Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income/(loss) 21,852

(17,998)

15,283

2,333 Interest expense (10,499)

(5,657)

(2,636)

(402) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net (877)

11,002

(1,249)

(191) Other (loss)/income, net (1,718)

(914)

1,086

166 Loss before income tax expense (206,731)

(925,755)

(42,378)

(6,468) Income tax benefit 817

3,853

618

94 Equity in income of affiliates 744

124

129

20 Net loss (205,170)

(921,778)

(41,631)

(6,354) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,629)

(19,820)

(2,150)

(328) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (81)

(61)

-

- Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (201,460)

(901,897)

(39,481)

(6,026) Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interests (81)

-

-

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (201,541)

(901,897)

(39,481)

(6,026)















Net loss (205,170)

(921,778)

(41,631)

(6,354) Other comprehensive income/(loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 8,091

(14,599)

3,647

557 Comprehensive loss (197,079)

(936,377)

(37,984)

(5,797)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.54)

(2.43)

(0.11)

(0.02) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (1.62)

(7.29)

(0.33)

(0.06)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 370,055,731

370,460,479

370,590,545

370,590,545















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:













Cost of revenues 207

551

54

8 Research and product development 2,136

1,094

153

23 Sales and marketing 205

615

122

19 General and administrative 2,025

8,562

1,201

183 Total 4,573

10,822

1,530

233















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





















Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

intangible assets

Result



















Cost of revenues (48,706)

54

-

-

(48,652)



















Research and product development (11,791)

153

782

-

(10,856) Sales and marketing (35,418)

122

1,065

-

(34,231) General and administrative (44,744)

1,201

681

-

(42,862) Other operating income 8,437

-

-

-

8,437 Total operating expenses (83,516)

1,476

2,528

-

(79,512)



















Loss from operations (54,862)

1,530

2,528

-

(50,804)



















Net loss (41,631)

1,530

2,528

-

(37,573)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (39,481)

1,530

2,528

-

(35,423)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.11)













(0.10) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.33)













(0.30)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,590,545













370,590,545





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

intangible assets

Result



















Cost of revenues (70,841)

551

-

-

(70,290)



















Research and product development (12,833)

1,094

782

-

(10,957) Sales and marketing (113,162)

615

1,710

22,322

(88,515) General and administrative (844,759)

8,562

709

-

(835,488) Other operating income 10,698

-

-

-

10,698 Total operating expenses (960,056)

10,271

3,201

22,322

(924,262)



















Loss from operations (912,188)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(875,843)



















Net loss (921,778)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(885,433)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (901,897)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(865,552)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (2.43)













(2.34) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (7.29)













(7.02)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,460,479













370,460,479





















Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

intangible assets

Result



















Cost of revenues (81,460)

207

-

-

(81,253)



















Research and product development (51,026)

2,136

933

-

(47,957) Sales and marketing (124,698)

205

22,050

9,554

(92,889) General and administrative (133,860)

2,025

709

-

(131,126) Other operating income 1,574

-

-

-

1,574 Total operating expenses (308,010)

4,366

23,692

9,554

(270,398)



















Loss from operations (215,489)

4,573

23,692

9,554

(177,670)



















Net loss (205,170)

4,573

23,692

9,554

(167,351)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (201,541)

4,573

23,692

9,554

(163,722)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.54)













(0.44) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (1.62)













(1.32)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,055,731













370,055,731







































*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based

awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation