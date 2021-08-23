Tuniu Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 373.1% year-over-year to RMB161.0 million ( US$24.9 million [1]).

( [1]). Revenues from package tours in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 906.9% year-over-year to RMB126.5 million ( US$19.6 million ).

( ). Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 39.8% year-over-year to RMB95.1 million ( US$14.7 million ).

"Our business saw a strong recovery in the second quarter, as we achieved revenue growth for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and returned to positive operating cash flow." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be guided by our 'customer first' principle as we improve our products and services based on customer demand in order to maintain sustainable growth and seize opportunities amidst the evolving industry environment. In the face of temporary challenges, we will always prioritize customers and work to gain their long-term support and trust through our consistent high-quality service."

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.4566 on June 30, 2021 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenues were RMB161.0 million (US$24.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 373.1% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenues from packaged tours.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB126.5 million ( US$19.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 906.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in demand for domestic tours.

were ( ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 906.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in demand for domestic tours. Other revenues were RMB34.5 million ( US$5.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 60.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to a rise in commission fees received from other travel-related products and service fees received from insurance companies.

Cost of revenues was RMB92.0 million (US$14.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 249.8% from the corresponding period in 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 57.1% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 77.3% in the corresponding period in 2020.

Gross profit was RMB69.0 million (US$10.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 792.2% from the corresponding period in 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB95.1 million (US$14.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 39.8% from the corresponding period in 2020. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB5.6 million (US$0.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB89.6 million (US$13.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 35.5%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB13.8 million ( US$2.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 33.4%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB0.9 million ( US$0.1 million ), were RMB12.9 million ( US$2.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.2% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.

were ( ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 33.4%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.2% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB44.8 million ( US$6.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 46.8%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.1 million ( US$0.2 million ), were RMB43.7 million ( US$6.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

were ( ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 46.8%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. General and administrative expenses were RMB41.5 million ( US$6.4 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.8%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB3.6 million ( US$0.6 million ), were RMB37.9 million ( US$5.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 35.1% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB26.2 million (US$4.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB150.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB20.5 million (US$3.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Net loss was RMB14.0 million (US$2.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB154.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB8.4 million (US$1.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB13.1 million (US$2.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB147.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB7.4 million (US$1.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.1 billion (US$175.0 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects to generate RMB111.2 million to RMB123.5 million of net revenues, which represents 0% to 10% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

(Financial Tables Follow)













Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 213,538

427,379

66,193 Restricted cash 50,566

33,996

5,265 Short-term investments 1,353,670

668,565

103,548 Accounts receivable, net 264,134

253,196

39,215 Amounts due from related parties 23,913

20,349

3,152 Prepayments and other current assets 378,704

440,713

68,258 Total current assets 2,284,525

1,844,198

285,631











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 266,866

230,118

35,641 Property and equipment, net 111,697

108,561

16,814 Intangible assets, net 71,362

63,430

9,824 Land use right, net 96,713

95,682

14,819 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 42,293

60,757

9,410 Goodwill 232,007

232,007

35,933 Other non-current assets 91,180

96,646

14,969 Total non-current assets 912,118

887,201

137,410 Total assets 3,196,643

2,731,399

423,041











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 60,679

20,250

3,136 Accounts and notes payable 705,838

654,215

101,325 Amounts due to related parties 21,034

4,521

700 Salary and welfare payable 47,487

41,220

6,384 Taxes payable 6,004

3,312

513 Advances from customers 208,762

231,598

35,870 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,264

19,226

2,978 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 676,501

351,178

54,391 Total current liabilities 1,744,569

1,325,520

205,297











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 34,367

46,699

7,233 Deferred tax liabilities 14,861

13,609

2,108 Long-term borrowings 22,577

17,599

2,726 Other non-current liabilities 3,054

3,054

473 Total non-current liabilities 74,859

80,961

12,540 Total liabilities 1,819,428

1,406,481

217,837











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

4,213











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

39 Less: Treasury stock (302,916)

(295,622)

(45,786) Additional paid-in capital 9,125,689

9,123,080

1,412,985 Accumulated other comprehensive income 275,012

274,270

42,479 Accumulated deficit (7,713,355)

(7,765,901)

(1,202,785) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,384,679

1,336,076

206,932 Noncontrolling interests (34,664)

(38,358)

(5,941) Total equity 1,350,015

1,297,718

200,991 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 3,196,643

2,731,399

423,041









































Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 12,563

45,361

126,502

19,593 Others 21,461

31,999

34,459

5,337 Net revenues 34,024

77,360

160,961

24,930 Cost of revenues (26,292)

(48,706)

(91,975)

(14,245) Gross profit 7,732

28,654

68,986

10,685















Operating expenses













Research and product development (20,647)

(11,791)

(13,757)

(2,131) Sales and marketing (84,255)

(35,418)

(44,795)

(6,938) General and administrative (60,952)

(44,744)

(41,541)

(6,434) Other operating income 7,774

8,437

4,950

767 Total operating expenses (158,080)

(83,516)

(95,143)

(14,736) Loss from operations (150,348)

(54,862)

(26,157)

(4,051) Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income 7,061

15,283

9,095

1,409 Interest expense (9,627)

(2,636)

(1,944)

(301) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net (4,184)

(1,249)

4,289

664 Other income, net 1,323

1,086

664

103 Loss before income tax expense (155,775)

(42,378)

(14,053)

(2,176) Income tax benefit 934

618

134

21 Equity in income of affiliates 215

129

(95)

(15) Net loss (154,626)

(41,631)

(14,014)

(2,170) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,073)

(2,150)

(949)

(147) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 142

-

-

- Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (147,695)

(39,481)

(13,065)

(2,023) Reversal of redeemable noncontrolling interests 81

-

-

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (147,614)

(39,481)

(13,065)

(2,023)















Net loss (154,626)

(41,631)

(14,014)

(2,170) Other comprehensive (loss)/income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (271)

3,647

(4,389)

(680) Comprehensive loss (154,897)

(37,984)

(18,403)

(2,850)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (0.40)

(0.11)

(0.04)

(0.01) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (1.20)

(0.33)

(0.12)

(0.03)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,145,186

370,590,545

370,929,055

370,929,055















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 189

54

44

7 Research and product development 832

153

76

12 Sales and marketing 147

122

61

9 General and administrative 1,759

1,201

2,928

453 Total 2,927

1,530

3,109

481















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

















Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result

















Cost of revenues (91,975)

44

-

(91,931)















Research and product development (13,757)

76

782

(12,899) Sales and marketing (44,795)

61

1,065

(43,669) General and administrative (41,541)

2,928

681

(37,932) Other operating income 4,950

-

-

4,950 Total operating expenses (95,143)

3,065

2,528

(89,550)















Loss from operations (26,157)

3,109

2,528

(20,520)















Net loss (14,014)

3,109

2,528

(8,377)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (13,065)

3,109

2,528

(7,428)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (0.04)









(0.02) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.12)









(0.06)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,929,055









370,929,055

















Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result

















Cost of revenues (48,706)

54

-

(48,652)















Research and product development (11,791)

153

782

(10,856) Sales and marketing (35,418)

122

1,065

(34,231) General and administrative (44,744)

1,201

681

(42,862) Other operating income 8,437

-

-

8,437 Total operating expenses (83,516)

1,476

2,528

(79,512)















Loss from operations (54,862)

1,530

2,528

(50,804)















Net loss (41,631)

1,530

2,528

(37,573)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (39,481)

1,530

2,528

(35,423)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (0.11)









(0.10) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.33)









(0.30)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,590,545









370,590,545

















Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result

















Cost of revenues (26,292)

189

-

(26,103)















Research and product development (20,647)

832

782

(19,033) Sales and marketing (84,255)

147

14,915

(69,193) General and administrative (60,952)

1,759

709

(58,484) Other operating income 7,774

-

-

7,774 Total operating expenses (158,080)

2,738

16,406

(138,936)















Loss from operations (150,348)

2,927

16,406

(131,015)















Net loss (154,626)

2,927

16,406

(135,293)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (147,614)

2,927

16,406

(128,281)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (0.40)









(0.35) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (1.20)









(1.05)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,145,186









370,145,186















*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.



