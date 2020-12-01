Tuniu Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"In the third quarter, as China's domestic travel industry further recovered, Tuniu's revenues continued to improve with declining operating expenses for the third consecutive quarter as our operating cash flow turned positive," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With our strong supply chain advantages, innovative product models and diverse customer acquisition channels, Tuniu is able to offer Chinese travelers highly satisfying and cost-effective products. Looking ahead, we are confident that Tuniu is well positioned to grasp opportunities, expand our core competencies and strengthen our market position."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net revenues were RMB123.5 million (US$18.2 million[1]) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 85.5% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB86.4 million ( US$12.7 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 88.4% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in travel to international destinations impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

were ( ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 88.4% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in travel to international destinations impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. Other revenues were RMB37.1 million ( US$5.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 64.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in service fees received from insurance companies and revenues generated from financial services.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.7896 on September 30, 2020 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Cost of revenues was RMB58.5 million (US$8.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 87.6% from the corresponding period in 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 47.3% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 55.4% in the corresponding period in 2019.

Gross margin was 52.7% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a gross margin of 44.6% in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB127.8 million (US$18.8 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 70.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB9.6 million (US$1.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB118.2 million (US$17.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.4%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB16.0 million ( US$2.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 75.1%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.1 million ( US$0.2 million ), were RMB14.9 million ( US$2.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 75.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.

were ( ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 75.1%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 75.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB49.9 million ( US$7.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 79.2%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB6.2 million ( US$0.9 million ), were RMB43.6 million ( US$6.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 78.7% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses.

were ( ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 79.2%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 78.7% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB69.8 million ( US$10.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 49.6%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB2.3 million ( US$0.3 million ), were RMB67.4 million ( US$9.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 45.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Loss from operations was RMB62.8 million (US$9.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss from operations of RMB56.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB53.0 million (US$7.8 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB62.1 million (US$9.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of RMB12.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB52.3 million (US$7.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB56.9 million (US$8.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB13.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB47.2 million (US$6.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.6 billion (US$229.2 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operation and cash flows for the third quarter of 2020, which could continue to impact on subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

Business Outlook

Tuniu's business has been significantly and negatively impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 since January 2020. As a result of the continued influence by COVID-19, for the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects to generate RMB112.8 million to RMB135.4 million of net revenues, which represents 70% to 75% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on December 1, 2020, (9:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on December 1, 2020) to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-301-84992 Mainland China: 4001-201203 International: +1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 3Q 2020 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through December 8, 2020. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10150213

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China

Mary Chen

Investor Relations Director

Tuniu Corporation

Phone: +86-25-6960-9988

E-mail: [email protected]

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 295,463

668,419

98,447 Restricted cash 327,052

41,057

6,047 Short-term investments 1,305,386

846,372

124,657 Accounts receivable, net 529,983

312,653

46,049 Amounts due from related parties 65,108

50,795

7,481 Prepayments and other current assets 1,300,284

824,056

121,370 Total current assets 3,823,276

2,743,352

404,051











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 1,305,612

464,226

68,373 Property and equipment, net 223,340

187,832

27,665 Intangible assets, net 166,267

100,632

14,821 Land use right, net 98,774

97,228

14,320 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 105,839

39,756

5,855 Goodwill 232,007

232,007

34,171 Other non-current assets 83,923

48,213

7,101 Long-term amounts due from related parties 557,582

554,152

81,621 Total non-current assets 2,773,344

1,724,046

253,927 Total assets 6,596,620

4,467,398

657,978











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 203,845

20,736

3,054 Accounts and notes payable 1,311,963

925,857

136,364 Amounts due to related parties 29,755

22,902

3,373 Salary and welfare payable 112,511

60,292

8,880 Taxes payable 12,207

2,824

416 Advances from customers 1,113,879

300,022

44,188 Operating lease liabilities, current 57,490

24,081

3,547 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 907,119

719,670

105,996 Total current liabilities 3,748,769

2,076,384

305,818











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 54,718

31,705

4,670 Deferred tax liabilities 23,658

21,235

3,128 Long-term borrowings 9,689

24,074

3,546 Other non-current liabilities 10,947

10,947

1,612 Total non-current liabilities 99,012

87,961

12,956 Total liabilities 3,847,781

2,164,345

318,774











Mezzanine equity









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 37,200

27,261

4,015











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

37 Less: Treasury stock (310,942)

(307,290)

(45,259) Additional paid-in capital 9,113,512

9,119,524

1,343,161 Accumulated other comprehensive income 293,784

289,611

42,655 Accumulated deficit* (6,385,974)

(6,811,458)

(1,003,219) Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity 2,710,629

2,290,636

337,375 Noncontrolling interests 1,010

(14,844)

(2,186) Total Shareholders' equity 2,711,639

2,275,792

335,189 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,596,620

4,467,398

657,978























*On 1 January 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13 (ASU 2016-13), "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses", and recognized a cumulative-effect adjustment

to the opening retained earnings at the adoption date.

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 747,122

12,563

86,413

12,727 Others 105,395

21,461

37,132

5,469 Net revenues 852,517

34,024

123,545

18,196 Cost of revenues (472,040)

(26,292)

(58,472)

(8,612) Gross profit 380,477

7,732

65,073

9,584















Operating expenses













Research and product development (64,310)

(20,647)

(16,008)

(2,358) Sales and marketing (239,973)

(84,255)

(49,869)

(7,345) General and administrative (138,456)

(60,952)

(69,769)

(10,276) Other operating income 5,406

7,774

7,803

1,149 Total operating expenses (437,333)

(158,080)

(127,843)

(18,830) Loss from operations (56,856)

(150,348)

(62,770)

(9,246) Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income/(loss), net 42,780

7,061

(7,389)

(1,088) Interest expense (8,900)

(9,627)

(6,483)

(955) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net (5,190)

(4,184)

12,779

1,882 Other income, net 14,847

1,323

1,056

156 Loss before income tax expense (13,319)

(155,775)

(62,807)

(9,251) Income tax benefit 698

934

1,037

153 Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates -

215

(286)

(42) Net loss (12,621)

(154,626)

(62,056)

(9,140) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (565)

(7,073)

(5,152)

(759) Net (loss)/income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests (102)

142

-

- Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (11,954)

(147,695)

(56,904)

(8,381) (Accretion on)/Reversal of redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,518)

81

-

- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (13,472)

(147,614)

(56,904)

(8,381)















Net loss (12,621)

(154,626)

(62,056)

(9,140) Other comprehensive income/(loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 12,276

(271)

(11,993)

(1,766) Comprehensive loss (345)

(154,897)

(74,049)

(10,906)















Loss per share













Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.04)

(0.40)

(0.15)

(0.02) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.12)

(1.20)

(0.45)

(0.06) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 369,559,765

370,145,186

370,298,762

370,298,762















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:













Cost of revenues 52

189

97

14 Research and product development 2,065

832

287

42 Sales and marketing 119

147

132

19 General and administrative 13,294

1,759

1,626

239 Total 15,530

2,927

2,142

314















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

















Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (58,472)

97

-

(58,375)















Research and product development (16,008)

287

782

(14,939) Sales and marketing (49,869)

132

6,105

(43,632) General and administrative (69,769)

1,626

709

(67,434) Other operating income 7,803

-

-

7,803 Total operating expenses (127,843)

2,045

7,596

(118,202)















Loss from operations (62,770)

2,142

7,596

(53,032)















Net loss (62,056)

2,142

7,596

(52,318)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (56,904)

2,142

7,596

(47,166)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.15)









(0.13) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.45)









(0.39)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,298,762









370,298,762

















Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (26,292)

189

-

(26,103)















Research and product development (20,647)

832

782

(19,033) Sales and marketing (84,255)

147

14,915

(69,193) General and administrative (60,952)

1,759

709

(58,484) Other operating income 7,774

-

-

7,774 Total operating expenses (158,080)

2,738

16,406

(138,936)















Loss from operations (150,348)

2,927

16,406

(131,015)















Net Loss (154,626)

2,927

16,406

(135,293)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (147,614)

2,927

16,406

(128,281)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.40)









(0.35) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (1.20)









(1.05)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,145,186









370,145,186

















Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (472,040)

52

-

(471,988)















Research and product development (64,310)

2,065

513

(61,732) Sales and marketing (239,973)

119

34,907

(204,947) General and administrative (138,456)

13,294

705

(124,457) Other operating income 5,406

-

-

5,406 Total operating expenses (437,333)

15,478

36,125

(385,730)















Loss from operations (56,856)

15,530

36,125

(5,201)















Net (Loss)/Income (12,621)

15,530

36,125

39,034















Net (Loss)/Income attributable to ordinary shareholders (13,472)

15,530

36,125

38,183















Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders (RMB)













-Basic (0.04)









0.10 -Diluted (0.04)









0.10 Net (loss)/income per ADS (RMB)













-Basic (0.12)









0.30 -Diluted (0.12)









0.30 Weighted average number of ordinary shares













-Basic 369,559,765









369,559,765 -Diluted 369,559,765









379,770,193















*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the

weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under

the treasury stock method.

SOURCE Tuniu

Related Links

https://www.tuniu.com/

