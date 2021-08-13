Tuniu to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 23, 2021

NANJING, China, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on August 23, 2021.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2021 (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 23, 2021).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US 1-866-548-4713 Hong Kong 800-961-105 / +852-3008-1527 Mainland China 4001-209101 International +1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2021 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 am on August 23, 2021 through 11:00 am on August 30, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time. The dial-in details are as follows:

US 1-888-203-1112 Hong Kong +852-5808-3200 Mainland China 4001-201651 International +1-719-457-0820

Replay Access Code: 2526033

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation