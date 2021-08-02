Tunnel to Towers Foundation Kicks Off 537-Mile Never Forget Walk in Honor of the 20th Anniversary of September 11th, 2001

The kickoff began with a private wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial with the Siller family. The family then walked to Arlington County Firehouse 5, one of the stations that responded to the Pentagon on 9/11. They were joined at the firehouse by Tunnel to Towers program recipients, hundreds of walkers and 50 motorcyclists.

At the firehouse, Tunnel to Towers held a press conference to remember the lives the NEVER FORGET Walk is commemorating and to highlight the Foundation's programs. Speakers included Siller, Gold Star spouse Shannon Slutman, fallen first responder widow Dena Parlo, U.S, Army Captain Gavin White, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (IA), Arlington County Fire Department Chaplain Leonard Hamlin, Arlington County Fire Department Captain Justin Tirellli who responded to the Pentagon on 9/11, Home Depot Local District Manager Orrin Burkett, and GMC Zone Manager Casey Garwood. Click here to view clips from the press conference.

"This journey, for the Siller family and for myself personally, I can't tell you how important it is to make sure we never forget what happened 20 years ago. This walk will remind our fellow Americans what happened 20 years ago, so they will tell their children what happened, and they can tell their children, so we keep our promise to NEVER FORGET," said Siller.

The Never Forget Walk is about honoring those lost on 9/11, and all of those lost in the days, months, and years since, in the War on Terror.

"On this day, we remember that while some of these brave men and women may not return from the Towers, they may not return from Afghanistan, they may not return from Iraq, but we have to honor them and we have to remember them. That's why we are here today, to recognize the selfless sacrifice given by these incredible heroes to their communities, to their states, and to our great United States of America," said U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (IA), who served 23 years in the Iowa Army National Guard and served as a military commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Retired U.S. Army Captain Gavin White, who was injured in Afghanistan, thanked those preparing to walk. "For all of you out here today to walk, thank you for bringing attention to something that needs attention. Thank you for sharing with every step memories that need to be remembered."

Arlington County Fire Department Captain Justin Tirellli responded on 9/11 to the Pentagon and spoke about the significance of the over 500-mile journey. "Frank, what you are doing is not just a walk from the Pentagon to Shanksville to New York City. You are carrying the memories of everyone on this journey. That's how we remember, that's how we move forward, that's how we become better," said Tirellli.

After the press conference, Siller and the walkers made their way to the Arlington County Police Department, where Siller presented the department with a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. The walkers continued approximately 8 more miles through DC, passing the National Mall and ending the day with a barbeque at the DC Armory, where the Foundation donated a second piece of World Trade Center steel to the Washington DC Fire & EMS Training Academy.

On Monday, Siller continues his journey and will walk through Arlington, Falls Church and Vienna, VA. He'll walk about 15 miles a day throughout the walk. Each weekend, Tunnel to Towers will host a parade featuring first responders, local officials and residents. The first parade will take place in Winchester, VA on August 7.

For more information on the NEVER FORGET Walk, go to T2T.org/20-Anniversary. Additional assets from Sunday's events are available upon request.

