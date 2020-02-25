TUP INVESTIGATION ANNOUNCEMENT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that it is Investigating Tupperware Brands Corporation and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP) from allegations that Tupperware might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Tupperware securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Tupperware Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On February 24, 2020, after the market closed, Tupperware issued a press release announcing that it was unable to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ending December 28, 2019. Tupperware also announced that its results were affected by financial reporting issues with Fuller Mexico and that Tupperware was conducting an "investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business[.]" Additionally, "the Company is forecasting a need for relief concerning its existing leverage ratio covenant in its $650 million Credit Agreement dated March 29, 2019, to avoid a potential acceleration of the debt, which could have a material adverse impact on the Company."

On this news, Tupperware's stock price fell over 20% pre-market per share on February 25, 2020.

