Tupelo Furniture Market Announces Market Dates

Under the direction of owner and CEO, V. M. Cleveland says, "Our goal, at the Tupelo Furniture Market is to work together for the betterment of all the customers we serve, both our exhibitors and retailers."

The confirmation of dates follows extensive review of exhibitor and retail scheduling, timing requirements, preferences and sustains Tupelo Furniture Market's longstanding goal to choose the best dates for the industry overall. The market dates for 2019 and 2020 Winter and Summer shows are listed below:

2019

Winter Market

Thursday Jan. 10 - Sunday, Jan. 13.

Summer Market

Thursday Aug. 15 - Sunday, Aug. 18.

2020

Winter Market

Thursday Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 12.

Summer Market

Thursday Aug. 13 - Sunday, Aug. 16.

While coinciding with the January 2019 Atlanta Market, TFM is willing to work in advance with exhibitors that will be exhibiting at both shows to make these dates work. However, Tupelo Market January 2020 dates do not coincide with the Atlanta Market dates, as they have shifted to the 3rd week of January. Tupelo Market will be the week prior to the Atlanta Market.

"The new January dates allow everyone time to return from the holidays and retailers a first access to in-stock merchandise, so they can refill their depleted inventories," Cleveland says.

For more information on the Tupelo Furniture Market please visit tupelofurnituremarket.com or call Debbie Henry at 662-842-4442. Dates subject to change.

