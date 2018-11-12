Tupelo Furniture Market, The Unfinished Story

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupelo Furniture Market is set for August 15-18, 2019.

We at the Tupelo Furniture Market are an unfinished story still being written. Our pen is not still, and the ink is still wet as we focus on writing the next chapter; a chapter of growth, change and unknown potential.

Our passion and purpose continue to be the bridge between buyers and exhibitors whether old or new, big or small.

We want to reach those who have not been sought out before.

Although the industries have evolved over the years our mission stays the same, to create a market that buyers and sellers are choosing to do business with.

The next chapters will include steady growth and endless opportunities while connecting buyers with top brands as well as with the industry trendsetting designs.

We strive to be a superior market experience for all who attend.

Highlights include the return of our fast-growing collection of exhibitors in building 3, "Vintage Home Décor". Your shopping experience will include the latest home decor ideas with Americana style and vintage inspired products.

They are a one of a kind experience for the Tupelo buyer with exhibitors gladly offering items for immediate delivery.

We go beyond the traditional market place and create a time in the evenings for buyers and sellers to come together for cocktails and conversation. With more one on one time to explore opportunities in a relaxed atmosphere. Tupelo buyers can also enjoy dinner, drinks and live entertainment that is included nightly.

Individually, we all know where we started, where we have been and where we want and need to be.

Think about us all as a whole, combining our past knowledge to set and obtain common goals to succeed in expanding our market.

"The secret of change is to focus all your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new".

Socrates

Join us in August and be a part of the next chapter.

For additional information on the Tupelo Furniture Market please visit tupelofurnituremarket.com or call 662-842-4442.

Contact: Debbie Henry

debbie@tupelofurnituremarket.com

