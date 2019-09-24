Tupelo Furniture Market, Winter Registration is Open

TUPELO, Miss., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupelo Furniture Market - Winter 2020 Market January 9-12, 2020.

Tupelo Furniture Market recently announced that Winter 2020 Market Registration was open on their website www.tupelofurnituremarket.com.

There were a lot of "NEW" during the Tupelo Furniture Market Summer 2019 Market. Just to name a few there was 20+ New Exhibitors, 5+ Returning Exhibitors, 15+ Expansions/Relocations, Improved Marketing Strategies and Redesigned Website/Facebook/Instagram.

The momentum of moving forward is continuing into the Winter 2020 Market. Look for more updates to come soon.

Dates for the Winter 2020 Market are Thursday, January 9 through Sunday, January 12th, 2020.

January 9-11 , 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

, – January 12 , 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Registration is now open. For additional information on the Tupelo Furniture Market please visit www.tupelofurnituremarket.com or call 662-842-4442.

Contact: Debbie Henry

debbie@tupelofurnituremarket.com

