Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Webcast

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company primarily distributes its products into nearly 80 countries through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

