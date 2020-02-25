TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) ("Tupperware" or the "Company") resulting from allegations that Tupperware may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 24, 2020, post-market, Tupperware issued a press release announcing it will be unable to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. Tupperware also announced it expects 2019 net earnings per share "in the range of breakeven to $0.34 versus $3.11 in the prior year[,]" and adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.70. The Company said results were affected by "financial reporting issues" with Fuller Mexico and that Tupperware is "conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business[.]" Additionally, "the Company is forecasting a need for relief concerning its existing leverage ratio covenant in its $650 million Credit Agreement dated March 29, 2019, to avoid a potential acceleration of the debt, which could have a material adverse impact on the Company."

During the trading day on February 25, 2020, the shares have traded as low as $3.05 per share, a decline of close to 47% from the previous day close of $5.72 per share.

