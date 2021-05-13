Tupperware Brands Corporation Participating in Citi's 2021 Day of Direct Selling

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Sandra Harris, will be speaking at the Citi's 2021 Day of Direct Selling on May 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This participation will be a fireside chat format and will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional, and environmentally responsible products. Founded in 1946, the Company's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves, and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, the Company's products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through approximately 3.2 million independent sales force members around the world. Worldwide, the Company engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand name and beauty products through the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. Each brand manufactures and/or markets a broad line of high-quality products. The Company primarily uses a direct selling business model to distribute and market products, while continuing to expand digital platforms and business-to-business distribution channels. Through personal connections, product demonstrations, and understanding of consumer needs, the Company's sales force members have been selling products to customers for over 75 years.

