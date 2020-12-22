Tupperware Brands Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

The ranking recognizes 400 companies across 14 industries continuing to positively impact their communities. Tupperware ranks within the top 200 companies and is listed as number 18 in the Consumer Goods category in recognition of its commitment to nurture a better future through an integrated approach to environmental, social and governance initiatives.

The full list of companies was prepared through a partnership with global data research firm Statista by evaluating corporate responsibility indicators of more than 2,000 companies across 14 industries and by surveying more than 7,500 U.S. residents.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Newsweek for the commitment we've made to create a better future for generations to come. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary next year, I'm excited to accelerate our commitments to our planet, our people and how we operate to continue delivering the loved and trusted products we're known for," said Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Tupperware Brands. "With the ever increasing social and environmental issues facing each and every one of us, we enter 2021 with an acute focus on addressing the way we create, think and act as a corporation as a result."

In addition to the recognition from Newsweek, today Tupperware announces the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report, the ninth report for the Company. The report details the Company's continued investment in environmental improvements as part of its No Time to Waste® strategy and shows a renewed resolution to solve for social and environmental concerns through a focus on product innovation, minimizing waste and supporting communities.

Tupperware's report, Nurturing a Better Future, divides the company's efforts into three strategic pillars: Focus on the Environment, Focus on our Societies and Focus on Governance. Within each pillar, the Company reports on progress from 2019, impact made in the past year in response to the global pandemic and the opportunities for future positive impact. The full report is available at tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

