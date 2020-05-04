Tupperware Taps Marco Brandolini to Drive Growth in Europe

Brandolini joins Tupperware after years of key leadership positions in the direct selling industry. He most recently served as General Manager, Italy and the Mediterranean at Avon Products Inc. ("Avon"), where he led the business transformation of the region to support year-over-year growth by adopting a segmentation approach to increase return on investment and consumer spending, with a focus on multi-channel growth. Prior to Avon, Brandolini served as EMEA Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Member Services and Technology at Herbalife Nutrition where he led the implementation of new distributor and customer service technologies and creation of marketing processes to drive sales growth, which resulted in EMEA being the largest region by volume in the Herbalife Nutrition portfolio. He has also held sales operations and management positions at the British American Tobacco Group, Ente Tabacchi Italiani and Fiat Iveco.

"I am excited to welcome Marco to our leadership team. As we are building a new Tupperware to drive long-term sales and profitability growth, I know from having worked with Marco previously that he has the experience and passion we need to guide our EMEA business to growth," said Miguel Fernandez, President & Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. "He is the right executive to complete our Commercial leadership team, and I look forward to his contributions to support our turnaround plans in the near term and growth strategies for the long term."

Brandolini will be responsible for leading the Commercial business in EMEA, addressing sales trends by simplifying business models across the region, enhancing the distributor and sales force experience, and identifying opportunities to expand consumer access to the brand in Europe.

Tupperware's Commercial team is led by Patricio Cuesta, President, Commercial, Worldwide, who joined the Company on April 9, 2020. Brandolini will report to Cuesta along with Luis Vazquez, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; Christine Wong, Vice President, Asia Pacific; and Hector Lezama, Senior Vice President, Expansion & Turnaround Markets.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of innovative, premium household, beauty and personal care products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. The Company's stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TUP).

