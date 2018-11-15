TurboSquid is now an official General Motors licensee

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboSquid, the world's leading 3D stock marketplace, announced today that it is now an official General Motors licensee.

New technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and real-time rendering engines have significantly amplified the need for quality 3D models. Businesses are increasingly using 3D to power experiences for their audiences, and branded content from companies like General Motors often play a crucial part in those applications.

TurboSquid has been the market leader in 3D digital content since 2000 and has established itself as a trusted partner for companies looking to maintain control over how their brands are digitally represented. Many highly-detailed, GM-related products on the TurboSquid website, ranging from 1970s Chevrolet pickup trucks to the latest version of the Corvette, are now available as an "Official Licensed Product." Customers who wish to download GM content will have different usage and license options for the content.

"We've been working with GM for several years to design a unique licensing portal that works for everyone," said Matt Wisdom, TurboSquid CEO. "TurboSquid is the first all-digital 3D licensee and we're excited to work with the GM brand teams."

TurboSquid has over 700,000 digital 3D models available for download. TurboSquid's community of over 4 million artists and customers come from every line of production, including movies, games, news, advertising, architecture, engineering, simulation, and defense. TurboSquid introduced the CheckMate standard in 2011 to improve quality across all production pipelines, and the StemCell standard in 2017 so that artists can build content one time and have it syndicated to TurboSquid's partners around the world.

Contact: marketing@turbosquid.com

SOURCE TurboSquid