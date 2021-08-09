TURBRO Launches Greenland Series Portable Air Conditioner for A Comfy Home

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TURBRO, a brand previously dedicated to developing a wide series of room heaters, is now expanding its product offering to portable air conditioners to provide year-round comfort for their customers. TURBRO has launched the Greenland series of portable air conditioners, which have powerful cooling effects and have extra features to meet different user's needs. They are an excellent choice for people looking to cool their space in the stifling summer heat.

TURBRO Greenland GLP05AC and GLP06AC

The GLP05AC and GLP06AC are 3-in-1 air conditioners with additional dehumidification and fan functions. The energy efficiencies of the two models are 5,000 BTU and 6,000 BTU (New DOE standard), which can effectively cool an area of 300/400 square feet, respectively. The dehumidification capacity of the machine reaches 55/64 pints per day, respectively. They are ideal summer cooling devices for dormitories, single apartments, offices, and small living rooms.

TURBRO Greenland GLP10AC-HU

GLP10AC-HU is a 4-in-1 air conditioner, plus heating, dehumidification, and fan functions. It can effectively cool or heat a room up to 600 square feet. With large space coverage and multiple functions, this unit will keep your space cool in summer and warm in winter.

Remarkably, this is one of the few air conditioners with UV-C function. The LED UV-C lamp can effectively remove 99% of bacteria and viruses in the air. Unlike the traditional mercury lamps, the UV-C LED makes it effective at sterilization while being harmless to the human body.

About TURBRO

Since 2013, TURBRO's only mission has been to help you make your home more comfortable. Whether you are using one of TURBRO's heaters to warm your home in the winter or using Greenland portable air conditioner in the summer, TURBRO wants you to enjoy the time you spend at home.

