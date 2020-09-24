Turkey $2+ Billion Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Turkey remains strong. The gift card industry in Turkey will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.4% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1,383.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 2,190.9 million by 2024.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Turkey.

Historically, the gift card market in Turkey has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 18.4% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Turkey is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Turkey. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Turkey Total Gift Spend Analyzer



2 Turkey Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



3 Turkey Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



4 Turkey Gift Card Spend Analyzer



5 Turkey Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer



6 Turkey Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type



7 Turkey Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour



8 Turkey Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



9 Turkey Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



10 Turkey Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



11 Turkey Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



12 Turkey Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



13 Turkey Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



14 Turkey Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size



15 Turkey Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute



16 Turkey Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel



17 Turkey Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



18 Turkey Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



19 Turkey Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



20 Turkey Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



BIM Birlesik Magazacilik AS

Migros Tic AS

LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizemetleri Tic AS

Ko Holding AS

Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS

Carrefour SA

A101 Yeni Magazacilik AS

Yildiz Holding AS

Boyner Holding AS

Metro AG

Boyner Perakender ve Tekstil Yatirimlair AS

Ozon Giyim Sanayi Ticaret AS

Koton Magazacilik Tekstil San ve Tic AS

