Turkey Baby Food Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Infant Milk Formulae (Standard, Follow-On, Growing-Up and Special Baby Milk Formula), Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food; Organic Baby Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The baby food market of Turkey is in its growth stage. The market displayed a strong competitive scenario where international players that hold majority stake are trying to sustain their existing market share while domestic players are trying to increase their market penetration.

The baby food market of Turkey is primarily import oriented in nature. It is also very receptive to newness and innovations, for instance, application-based baby food i.e. baby food designed specifically for infants dealing with various body and health issues, has gained a lot of popularity in the country. Goat milk formula products were also witnessed to emerge during the review period. Despite the fact that the government is encouraging breastfeeding among new mothers, the baby food market displayed consistent growth over the years.

The report covers ecosystem of the market, stakeholders, market overview and genesis, value chain analysis, market size in terms of revenue, segmentation by food category, nature, age group and channels of distribution, trends and developments, issues and challenges, snapshot on emerging baby foods, decision making criteria for consumers, government regulations, SWOT analysis and competitive landscape. The report then concludes with market projections for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions to be taken before entering the market.

Turkey Baby Food Market Overview and Size:



Turkey Baby Food Market Segmentation

By Food Category (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food): Milk formula is the most conventional baby food product in the market and is considered as the next best alternative to mother's milk. It was analyzed to be the leading segment with a considerable revenue share during the historic period 2012-2018.

By Type of Milk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-up Milk Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula): Majority of the sales in Turkey baby food market were of follow-on milk powdered formula products. This was followed by growing-up milk formula, standard milk powdered formula and lastly special baby milk formula. Special baby milk formula is primarily required by infants with special nutritional needs or they are allergic to some specific ingredient.

By Organic Food: In Turkey, the majority revenue share was held by inorganic baby foods because inorganic items cost much lesser than their organic counterparts.

By Age (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months and 12+ Months): The baby food product segmentation by age groups is only out of milk formula and doesn't include other baby food categories such as dried baby food, prepared baby food and other baby food. The leading category was in this segment was infants in the age group 6-12 months.

By Channel of Distribution (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Other Foods Non-Grocery Specialists, Internet Retailing and Discounters): The supply of baby food in Turkey is majorly through offline stores such as supermarkets. Subsequent purchases after consulting health experts are made from these renowned and trustworthy megastores. Presently, Internet retailing channels like e-commerce websites, company websites, baby products' specific websites and websites of offline stores account for a very low share in the distribution of baby food in Turkey which is projected to change in the future.

Competitive Landscape: Competition within the Turkey baby food market was observed to be highly concentrated with the presence of 5 major international players and 5 major domestic players competing on parameters such as product variant, channels of distribution and price of the product. The leading players in the market are international companies that directly import finished baby food products in Turkey or have their local production facilities in the country. The domestic companies selling baby food products acquired minority market share. Companies such as Danone Group and Hero Group GmbH acquired the majority market share.

Turkey Baby Food Market Future Outlook: During the forecast period of 2018-2023, it is anticipated that the baby food market of Turkey will grow at a significant CAGR. The demand for conventional milk formula is expected to fall whereas the demand for dried baby food is projected to rise. The demand for follow-on powdered milk formula is expected to decline while for growing-up milk formula, it is expected to increase. Organic baby food sales are expected to significantly grow owing to increasing health awareness among parents and rising household income in Turkey.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions and Size

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

3. Ecosystem of Turkey Baby Food Market



4. Stakeholders in the Turkey Baby Food Market



5. Turkey Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis



6. Value Chain Analysis of Turkey Baby Food Market



7. Turkey Baby Food Market Size, 2012-2018(P)



8. Turkey Baby Food Market Segmentation

8.1. By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby food), 2013-2018(P)

8.1.1. By Type of Milk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow-on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing- up Milk Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2018(P)

8.2. By Inorganic and Organic Baby Food, 2018(P)

8.3. By Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months and 12+ Months), 2018(P)

Population by Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months and 12+ Months), 2013-2018

8.4. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Discounters, Hypermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Other Foods Non-Grocery Specialists and Internet Retailing) on the basis of Retail Sales in TRY Million, 2013-2018(P)



9. Trends and Developments in Turkey Baby Food Market

Changing Baby Food Ingredients

Growing Demand for Organic Products

Increasing Baby Food Sales through Supermarkets

Guidelines on Breastfeeding Leaves

10. Issues and Challenges in the Turkey Baby Food Market

Strong Industry Rivalry

Capital Intensive Industry

Lack of Adequate Maternity Leave Allowance

Highly Sensitive Market

11. Snapshot on Emerging Baby Foods in Turkey Baby Food Market



12. Decision-Making Criteria For Consumers



13. Government Regulations in Turkey Baby Food Market

Mandatory Labeling Requirements

Guidelines for Nutritional Labeling

Guidelines for Health Claims

Food Additives Allowed In Baby Food

Product Verification Monitoring System

14. SWOT Analysis of Turkey Baby Food Market



15. Competitive Landscape in Turkey Baby Food Market

15.1. Competition Stage and Parameters in Turkey Baby Food Market

Revenue Share of Major Companies

Revenue Share of Major Brands

15.2. Comparative Analysis of Major International Players (Danone Group, Hero Group GmbH, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG and Nestle S.A.)

15.2.1. Strengths and Weaknesses of Major International Players

15.2.2. Marketing Mix of Major International Players

15.3. Company Profiles of Major International Players (Danone Group, Hero Group GmbH, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG and Abbott Laboratories Inc.), 2013-2017



16. Turkey Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018(P)-2023(E)

16.1. By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), 2023E

16.1.1. By Type of Milk Formula (Growing-up Milk Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula, Standard Milk Powdered Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2023E

16.2. By Inorganic and Organic Baby Food, 2023(E)



17. Analyst Recommendations in Turkey Baby Food Market



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Ari Gida Sanayi AS

Baby Goat

Danone Group

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

Eti Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Golden Goat

Hero Group

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Montero Gida San Tic. AS

Nestle SA

Pladis Global

Yasar Holding AS

Yildiz Holding AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cot1tx



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

