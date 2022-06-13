Turkey Construction Equipment Market 2022-2028 with XCMG Dominating, Followed by Komatsu, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr and SANY

Jun 13, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86%
The report considers the present scenario of Turkey's construction equipment market and market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Turkish construction equipment market.
In 2021, the material handling segment was the largest segment in Turkey construction industry, followed by earthmoving and road construction equipment. The forklift was the largest segment by type. However, an excavator was the fastest-growing major construction equipment in 2021.
The demand for excavators is expected to rise due to various government investments in infrastructure development and growth in renewable energy.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The construction industry is expected to generate the highest demand in end-users, owing to the "Turkey Eleventh Development Plan 2019-2023" program, which is expected to dominate the construction equipment market over the forecast period.
- The construction equipment market in Turkey is moving to a more innovative industry at a faster rate than other emerging countries throughout the world by switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability.
- Construction equipment rental companies account for the major market share in Turkey; due to the significant number of SMSEs in Turkey's construction industry, rental companies are expected to have higher demand than non-rental companies.
- In 2021, the Turkish government has invested $325 billion in infrastructure projects that includes transportation infrastructure, which will increase in demand for earthmoving and road construction equipment. The transport infrastructure projects include $80 billion investment in road construction projects, $30 billion investment in high-speed rail networks, $30 billion in ports, and $30 billion in airport infrastructures. These transport infrastructure projects include the Ankara-Istanbul HSL ($3 billion), Ankara-Sivas-Erzincan HSL ($1.2 billion), Istanbul Big Tunnel ($3.5 billion), and Istanbul's third airport ($6.9 billion), which are expected to be completed by 2023.
- The Turkey government is implementing measures to reduce the amount of waste in landfills and seas. The government has initiated several waste management programs to reduce the generation of solid waste and promote recycling initiatives. In 2021, Adana (City in Turkey) integrated solid waste management system is carried out by ITC (Invest Trading & Consulting AG). The project covers rehabilitation of existing dumpsite, construction and operation of sorting plant, anaerobic digesters and installation and operation of landfill gas utilization plant. Turkey waste management, due to which the use of construction equipment such as loaders and excavators has increased in the waste management industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The construction equipment market is consolidated with XCMG emerging as the leader, followed by Komatsu, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr and SANY. These companies have nearly 59% share of the total Turkey construction equipment market.
Key Vendors
- XCMG
- Caterpillar
- Volvo CE
- Komatsu
- Liebherr
- Hitachi
- JCB
- Sany
- Zoomlion
- Kubota
Other Prominent Vendors
- John Deere
- Hidromex
- Hyundai Doosan Infracore's
- Yanmar
- Kobelco
Distributors
- ENKA Pazarlama Import Export Inc.
- Maats Construction Machinery Ltd. Sti.
- Kale Makina Pazarlama A.S.
- TSM Global
- Temsa Is Makinalari
- HASEL
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 Market Overview
- Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment
Section 3 Market Landscape
- Turkey Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
- Material Handling Equipment
- Forklift and Telescopic Handler
- Cranes
- Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)
- Earthmoving Equipment
- Excavators
- Backhoe Loaders
- Motor Graders
- Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)
- Road Construction Equipment
- Road Roller
- Asphalt Paver
- Turkey Construction Equipment Market by End-user (Volume & Value)
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management, Etc.)
Section 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Advantage Turkey, Key Economic Regions, Import/Export Trends, Supply Chain Analysis, Covid-19 Impact
Section 5 Technological Development
- Advent of New Technology
Section 6 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Major Vendors (Xcmg Group - Komatsu Group - Caterpillar - Volvo Construction Equipment - Liebherr Group - Hitachi Construction Machinery - Jcb - Sany Group - Zoomlion - Kubota Corporation - John Deere - Hidromek - Hyundai Doosan Infracore - Yanmar - Kobelco)
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Distributor Profiles
Section 7 Quantitative Summary
- Quantitative Summary
Section 8 Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Abbreviations
- List of Graphs
- List of Tables
Section 9 Report Scope & Definition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1edhqd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article