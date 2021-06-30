Turkey Hill Announces Executive Appointments, Reflecting Continued Focus On Transformative Growth

Mr. Jacobs, who joined Turkey Hill's Board of Directors two years ago, has approximately 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Customer & Experience Officer, and Chief Operating Officer at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK ), a branded packaged food business focused on manufacturing, selling and distributing snack cake products in North America. Before joining Hostess, Mr. Jacobs served as the President of Wolfgang Candy Company. Mr. Jacobs' other prior experiences include leadership positions at The Hershey Company, Brach's Confections, and Nabisco.

Mr. Gagliano also joins Turkey Hill with approximately 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at SlimFast, a provider of nutritional products. Before joining SlimFast, Mr. Gagliano served as Senior Vice President of North American Sales at CytoSport, Inc., a sports-oriented provider of nutritional products including Muscle Milk®. Before joining CytoSport, Mr. Gagliano served as the Director of Grocery at Pepsi Bottling Company.

Robert Pistilli, a member of the Board of Directors at Turkey Hill, stated, "On behalf of the Board, we would like to congratulate Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Gagliano on their respective appointments. Andy is a highly talented executive with decades of experience in the branded food and beverage industry, and his guidance as a member of the Board has been instrumental to Turkey Hill's success over the past two years. Paul is an accomplished commercial executive with highly relevant experience and will be pivotal in executing Turkey Hill's growth strategy. We look forward to working with both executives and continuing Turkey Hill's industry leadership, while providing its loyal customers and consumers with best-in-class products, service, and innovation."

Mr. Jacobs added, "I am both honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at Turkey Hill. The Company has a longstanding reputation as a category leader and provides high quality products to a growing blue-chip customer base with millions of consumers nationwide. I look forward to working with the team to further accelerate Turkey Hill's growth trajectory, geographic expansion and new product innovation efforts."

Mr. Gagliano added, "I am thrilled to join Turkey Hill as the CCO. The Turkey Hill brand is highly regarded across the United States with 90+ years of history yet there remain significant opportunities for expansion. I am excited to assist the Company in continuing the transformational growth it has undergone these past couple years."

ABOUT TURKEY HILL LLC

Founded in 1931 and located in the rich farming country of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Turkey Hill is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream, frozen novelties, and refrigerated drinks for the retail, foodservice, and alternative channels. Over the past 20 years, Turkey Hill has doubled in size and now sells products nationwide and internationally.

