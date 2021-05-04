Turkey Hill Helps Families "Freeze the Moment" with Free Ice Cream

Starting on May 6 at 2pm ET, fans can submit the moment they want to "freeze" at freezethemoment.net to receive FREE ice cream from Turkey Hill. Just tell us about those moments you have grown to cherish (with your household or immediate family) within the past year and you might win. Fans will have 24 hours to submit the moment they want to "freeze" and from there, a select number of winners will be selected randomly. Each winner will receive a variety of treats from the new Turkey Hill product lines, including Vanilla Bean and Double Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Strawberry Fruit & Cream Bars, Peanut Butter Cup Layered Sundae, and many more premium flavors to enjoy.

"While this past year has been a struggle for many, households are starting to appreciate more of the little moments together as a family that have become special," said Kriston Ohm, Vice President, Marketing. "Binge-watching a new show every Friday night. Family game night. Going on walks together. These moments are worth savoring. Capturing. Freezing. At Turkey Hill we wanted to extend those great moments and make them a little sweeter."

Turkey Hill Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Fruit & Cream Bars, and Layered Sundaes can be found in freezer aisles at retailers nationwide, starting at an SRP of $2.19. For more information on the new Turkey Hill product lines, please visit www.turkeyhill.com.

ABOUT TURKEY HILL

Turkey Hill is the fourth largest premium ice cream brand and one of the leading refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. Turkey Hill products are now available in 50 states and a dozen countries worldwide. In 2019, the Turkey Hill facility, in Conestoga PA, made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.

