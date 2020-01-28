Turkey Leading Producer of Major Household Appliances in Africa/Mideast

CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Freedonia Group study Global Major Household Appliances, sales of major household appliances in Turkey are expected to expand 2.0% annually to 11.5 million units in 2023, supported primarily by continuing replacement of existing appliances.

More information regarding the study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-major-household-appliances-3739.htm

Large cooking appliances will account for the largest share of sales in 2023, taking over refrigerators, which have nearly complete penetration. Sales of cooking appliances will expand as many households purchase them for the first time or upgrade from small appliances not in the scope of this study.

Turkey is by far the leading producer of major household appliances in the Africa/Mideast region, comprising 62% of production in 2018. Turkey is also a significant net exporter of major household appliances, and the country had a large trade surplus in 2018.

Turkey has become a major regional producer due to its relatively high level of industrialization and a large labor pool. Global appliance firms have located production operations in Turkey to serve the Africa/Mideast region, as appliances produced here can be transported throughout the region at a lower cost than appliances manufactured in many parts of Asia and Western Europe.

Arçelik is headquartered in Turkey and has a manufacturing site in the country. Global appliance manufacturers with production operations in Turkey include Bosch, Candy, and Whirlpool.

