Turkey's online leader IATI selects Sabre as its strategic technology partner

IATI's 38,000 travel agents in 80 countries will have access to Sabre's GDS of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotels, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, enabling them to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all over the world. With a gamut of bookable content and fast response times, Sabre's solutions will help ensure that IATI's agents can fulfill their customers' shopping needs and enhance their travel experiences with a wide range of branded fares and ancillaries. In addition, IATI will leverage Sabre's post-booking automation and revenue optimization tools to increase efficiency, reduce costs and boost earnings.

Commencing operations in 2011, IATI offers connected travel agents a modular, scalable and secure distribution technology platform with easy-to-use interfaces and a sophisticated user experience. Besides its home base, Turkey, the company serves the online travel communities in Germany, Israel, Russia, Jordan, Egypt, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Libya and 45 more countries across the globe.

"It's our goal to deliver the most efficient and user-friendly solutions to travel agents and individual travelers as well as suppliers," said Levent Aydın, IATI's chairman of the board. "We are embarking on an ambitious international growth journey and I am convinced that our new partnership with Sabre will empower both parties to increase their geographical reach and to further optimize the services and technology solutions we are providing to our stakeholders."

With a 39 percent share in terms of number of passengers as of April 2019, IATI is the leader in Turkish travel services. Demonstrating its ability to steer the business successfully through economic cycles, the company has achieved an average annual growth rate in gross bookings of approximately 55 percent since its founding eight years ago.

"With offices in eighty countries across the globe, IATI combines local presence with a strong international growth perspective," said Sean McDonald, Sabre's vice president, Online. "We are excited to partner with such a committed, forward-thinking partner who clearly understands the role technology plays in delivering a seamless experience that today's travelers are increasingly expecting."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

