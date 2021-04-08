Turkish Blockchain Project Started Negotiations With SEC

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCBAM, the first Turkish blockchain project that has listed in Top Asian Cryptocurrency Exchanges like Coinsbit and Probit, has initiated the preliminary negotiations with SEC in order to get approval as a confirmed security token through the collaterals of Spektral Investment Bank.

Currently under preliminary process to get listed in Binance, BTCBAM simultaneously initiated formal correspondence with Sec, the ultimate regulative body when it comes to tokenization, ICO regulations and Security Token Approval.